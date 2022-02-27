R.J. Johnson Remains Perfect With ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Moving his record to 3-0 on the season with the ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars, R.J. Johnson made it an even dozen career victories with the series on Saturday night at Central Arizona Speedway.

Rolling third to; first, Johnson was pursued to the line by Sterling Cling, who fought to second from the seventh starting spot. Jonas Reynolds crossed third, with Dustin Cormany and Logan Calderwood completing the top five.

Tuesday Calderwood crossed sixth with James Webster seventh from 14th. Bryan Ledbetter, Jr., Ronnie Clark, and Wayne Siddle made up the top ten.

The next outing for the ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars at the Casa Grande oval is Saturday, March 26.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS CAS Non-Wing

Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.)

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Car Count: 15

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Dustin Cormany[4]; 2. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[5]; 4. 51-RJ Johnson[8]; 5. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[6]; 6. 007-Wayne Siddle[1]; 7. (DNF) 61-Chad Stevens[7]; 8. (DQ) 9-Randy Nelson[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[1]; 2. 2-AJ Hernandez[4]; 3. 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart[5]; 4. 10-Jess Beckett[6]; 5. 6C-Logan Calderwood[7]; 6. (DNF) 6-Ronnie Clark[2]; 7. (DNF) 5AZ-James Webster[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 51-RJ Johnson[3]; 2. 34-Sterling Cling[7]; 3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[2]; 4. 29-Dustin Cormany[6]; 5. 6C-Logan Calderwood[9]; 6. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[10]; 7. 5AZ-James Webster[14]; 8. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[4]; 9. 6-Ronnie Clark[12]; 10. 007-Wayne Siddle[11]; 11. 9-Randy Nelson[15]; 12. 61-Chad Stevens[13]; 13. 2-AJ Hernandez[5]; 14. 10-Jess Beckett[8]; 15. (DNS) 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart