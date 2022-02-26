Giorgio Maggi and Race Art Technology create Swiss Power team for the 2022 EuroNASCAR season

Giorgio Maggi and Race Art Technology will partner for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season to go for race wins and become title candidates in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship. The Swiss driver will take the wheel of the #18 Toyota Camry by Race Art Technology from Switzerland. For Maggi, it will be his third EuroNASCAR PRO season after becoming vice-champion in the 2019 EuroNASCAR 2 season.



In the past two years, Maggi established himself among the top NASCAR drivers in Europe and shone with remarkable performances in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship. In 2021, the 24-year-old scored three Junior Trophy wins for drivers aged 25 and under to end the season in seventh place overall. So far he collected three top-5 and ten top-10 results in Europe’s top tier NASCAR championship. By joining Race Art Technology, the Hergiswil native wants to join the club of title contenders in the 2022 NWES season.



“I am looking forward to kicking off the 2022 EuroNASCAR season with Race Art Technology and to fight for the title,” said Maggi. “I think our chances are very good, because we are highly motivated on all sides and have a professional team. With the experience of the team and myself, we will complement each other well and be a true candidate for the EuroNASCAR title. In addition, I'm pleased to be able to start with a Swiss team and thus have the opportunity to offer more EuroNASCAR action in Switzerland and to work closer with my incredible sponsors.”



Race Art Technology is not new to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series world having made its debut in 2018. The Swiss organization fielded cars in the championship and supported many drivers with all its technical know-how that culminated in a double EuroNASCAR PRO win at the 2021 Finals in Vallelunga. In the 2022 EuroNASCAR PRO Championship, Race Art Technology will field the #18 Toyota Camry for Maggi and fight for the big Tijey Trophy and the name on the Wall of Champions in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.



The team issued the following statement: “We are happy about this new partnership! Giorgio is a young driver with high potential, so we will do our best to provide him with a top NASCAR car and competent team that will allow him to grow and achieve his greatest aspirations. We therefore hope that the synergy between the Swiss team and the Swiss driver will bring great satisfaction to both and we will work hard to achieve our goals.”



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 14-15 at the iconic Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR