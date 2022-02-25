2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Coverage on SiriusXM

SiriusXM today announced its season-long coverage for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES® season, featuring live broadcasts of every race all season long, as well as shows and podcasts hosted by active drivers.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding this Sunday, February 27 (12:00 pm ET). SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of this race and every one of the 17 events on the INDYCAR calendar, from the green flag through the finish, including the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 29. SiriusXM listeners will also get coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying sessions the day before each race.

Race broadcasts will be available to subscribers nationwide on the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel in their cars (channel 160) and on the SXM App. For a schedule of races go to: SiriusXM.com/IndySeries.

2004 series champion Tony Kanaan will host SiriusXM’s exclusive INDYCAR show, Brick by Brick, with veteran motorsports broadcaster Jack Arute throughout the season. Brick by Brick airs every Wednesday (7:00-8:00 pm ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel (channel 85), then becomes available as a podcast on the SXM App, Pandora, Stitcher and all major podcast listening platforms that same night. The show will also air on race days on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation.

On Saturday, February 26, the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel will tape a special fan-facing edition of Brick by Brick hosted by Tony Kanaan and NBC’s Marty Snider from INDYCAR Party in the Park (4:00 – 6:00 pm ET). Open to the public, INDYCAR Party in the Park is part of INDYCAR’s season-opening event held annually in downtown St. Petersburg. The special edition of Brick by Brick will air Sunday, February 27 on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation at 7:00 am ET and on NBC Sports Audio at 10:00 am ET.

INDYCAR fans can also tune in to the podcast Off Track with Hinch & Rossi, hosted by Andretti Autosport teammates James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi. New episodes of Off Track with Hinch & Rossi debut weekly and can be heard on the SXM App, Pandora, Stitcher and all major podcast listening platforms. The podcast will also air every Saturday at 1:00 pm ET on NBC Sports Audio and on race days on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation.

In addition to NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, SiriusXM will also air Indy Lights races throughout the course of the season. Indy Lights is the final step in the Road to Indy driver development series, which features some of the world’s best young open-wheel drivers and has produced many of the stars in INDYCAR today.

SiriusXM will be the co-title sponsor on two cars in the field for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar driven by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who is beginning his historic drive for a fifth Indy 500 title, as well as the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar of 2016 INDYCAR SERIES Champion and winner of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 Simon Pagenaud. Pagenaud’s car will carry the SiriusXM livery for every race this season. Castroneves’ car will showcase the SiriusXM livery for multiple races, including the Indianapolis 500. Throughout the season, SiriusXM will be offering exclusive opportunities for subscribers to attend races as guests of Meyer Shank Racing.

