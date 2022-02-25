Leonardo Colavita continues in EuroNASCAR with support from NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing

After setting a new record as the youngest driver to enter the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2021 when he debuted at 16 years and 3 days of age, Leonardo Colavita will enter his sophomore season in the European NASCAR championship with Racers Motorsport and the added support of American NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing.



Colavita, who started his karting career in the US and chose Europe to take his first steps in NASCAR in the Whelen Euro Series with Racers Motorsport, will drive again for the veteran Italian team. He will take the wheel of the #47 Camaro carrying the iconic number JTG Daugherty fields in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2008 with drivers the likes of Marcos Ambrose, Bobby Labonte, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.



Further proof of EuroNASCAR’s effectiveness as the stepping stone towards a NASCAR career for drivers from everywhere in the world, Colavita’s path from karting to NASCAR racing will set an example for young up-and-coming talents. The Italian is poised to build on the four top-10s he earned as a rookie in 2021 and will compete both in EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2.



“I am very proud to be endorsed by JTG Daugherty, our partnership shows that the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series can be a path towards the NASCAR Cup Series in the States,” said Colavita. “I’m excited to start the 2022 season with Racers Motorsport and fight for the championship.”



JTG Daugherty Racing team owners Tad and Jodi Geschickter have known Colavita since he was a 10-year-old kid racing karts in Florida.



“We’re always looking for different ways to help identify and develop talent to give back. We’re looking forward to helping Leonardo on his NASCAR journey,” team owner Tad Geschickter said.



“We were really impressed with how knowledgeable he was about cars and how articulate he was when we first met him at the young age of 10,” team owner Jodi Geschickter added.



“We are absolutely proud of having Leonardo with us again in 2022,” said Racers Motorsport team owners Onofrio Veneziani and Dario Caso. “He is extremely talented, we will do our very best to offer him all the best opportunities to win in EuroNASCAR and gain precious experience for the future and it will be incredibly valuable to be able to tap into the wealth of knowledge JTG Daugherty possesses.”



During the Daytona 500 weekend, Colavita was able to spend time with all of JTG Daugherty Racing’s team owners and together with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series delegation he enjoyed a full immersion in the biggest weekend of the NASCAR season. The experience further boosted Colavita’s enthusiasm towards the upcoming season.



All the races of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR