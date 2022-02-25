NASCAR Whelen Euro Series updates 2022 calendar

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series revealed today an update to its 2022 calendar. The season will start on May 14-15 in Valencia, Spain due to the cancellation of the NASCAR GP Germany, while the July 9-10 Vallelunga, Italy event will become a championship event.



The 2022 NASCAR GP Germany at the Hockenheimring, which has already had to be postponed the last two years due to the Corona Pandemic, will be canceled after discussions with track management and in consideration of the ongoing difficult circumstances for the event at that venue. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series organization will continue to work relentlessly to ensure the future of NASCAR in Germany.



“We are definitely committed to stand a great NASCAR event in Germany!” Said NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin. “It is really unfortunate for us not being able to make it happen at Hockenheimring since 2019, so we will start immediately to investigate every possible opportunity to come back racing in Germany in 2023!”



The NASCAR GP Spain at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo will open the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season on May 15-16, returning to its traditional spot as the perfect place for the NASCAR season grand opener. An official preseason test at the Spanish track will take place on Thursday, May 14th, offering competitors the opportunity to fine-tune their setups before the green flag flies on the new championship.



Initially scheduled to host the All-Star Event on July 9-10, the Autodromo di Vallelunga, Italy will now host Rounds 5 and 6 of the championship for the delight of the Italian fans. To be run with the traditional NWES event format, the American Festival of Rome will be highlighted by four EuroNASCAR races, the unique atmosphere of an American-themed festival and an unparalleled level of access for the fans.



“We are very excited to continue working with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and we look forward to this new development,” declared Alfredo Scala, CEO of ACI Vallelunga. “The event we will host in July will become even more important and we are sure that fans, from Italy and beyond, will flock to the Vallelunga circuit for an event that will combine the excitement of EuroNASCAR racing with plenty of family-friendly attractions at the track, all at a time of the year when Rome and Italy offer unique beauty and incomparable weather.”



“We are very excited to visit Rome in July to run a NASCAR championship event,” confirmed Jerome Galpin. “The Autodromo di Vallelunga is an amazing place offering drivers a stunning layout. We can rely on the Italian tifosi’s world famous passion and on the quality of the organization there to make the 2022 American Festival of Rome a huge popular success!”



The revised 2022 ​​NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship calendar will include six events: after Valencia on May 15-16, the official European NASCAR championship will visit Brands Hatch, UK (June 11-12), Vallelunga, Italy (July 9-10), Most, Czech Republic (September 3-4) and Zolder, Belgium (October 8-9) before crowning the European NASCAR champion in Grobnik, Croatia (October 29-30).



A brand new event will take place in the winter: the Winter Classic will bring NASCAR cars to compete on ice for the first time ever. Location and details will be announced in due course.

NWES PR