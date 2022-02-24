Steinbrenner Racing expands ownership group with Julia Steinbrenner

Steinbrenner Racing enters the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES with a new ownership structure with Julia Steinbrenner joining her brother George IV’s team as co-owner.



Steinbrenner Racing continues to partner with Andretti Autosport in 2022 to field the No.29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda-powered entry, with new driver Devlin DeFrancesco joining the team.



Steinbrenner Racing was launched in 2016 when 20-year-old George Steinbrenner IV formed a partnership with Andretti Autosport to run Colton Herta in the 2017 Indy Lights championship.



Since that time in both the Indy Lights and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Steinbrenner Racing has scored 11 wins, 15 poles, and 32 podiums.



George IV and Julia Steinbrenner are two children of the late Hank Steinbrenner - part-owner and former co-chairman of the New York Yankees baseball team.



The announcement of Julia Steinbrenner joining the team as co-owner is made the week of the family’s “home” race – this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Based in Tampa / St. Petersburg area, Julia works as a Co-President of the New York Yankees Tampa Foundation and serves on a number of boards in the region. “Not only am I excited to join forces with my brother at Steinbrenner Racing from a family perspective, but I also love the sport,” Julia Steinbrenner said.



“As kids, we not only grew up watching baseball, but we grew up watching racing as well. During the season, it was always on in our house. I’m immensely proud of what George has achieved so far with Steinbrenner Racing, and I’m looking forward to working together to further advance our program.



“I’ve learned so much about the sport since George started the team. I have been a part of the Yankees organization for eight years, and I hope to bring a lot of that experience into my role with Steinbrenner Racing.



“George and I work really well together, and we’re excited to continue to build Steinbrenner Racing and develop our own legacy within motorsports.



“The future looks very bright at the moment for our sport and our team. For our INDYCAR program with Andretti this year, we have a great collection of partners for Devlin’s rookie season with a heavy focus on green tech industries.



“I’m really looking forward to working closely with our team sponsors and driving value and exposure for the brands that are behind Steinbrenner Racing in 2022 and beyond.



“INDYCAR is making great strides at the moment. Obviously, Roger Penske has a tremendous legacy as a team owner, where that same passion by Roger and his people has already and will continue to raise the bar.” With a female owner entering last year’s Indy 500, a female driver in the series in 2022, and more female crew members entering the paddock – Julia Steinbrenner is part of a growing trend of breaking down the gender barrier in INDYCAR racing.



“We’re seeing more women in all sports – not just in racing,” she said.



“We have a female manager in the Yankees system, there are female referees and coaches across many sports. The growing presence of women in sports shows that what you can contribute to your field matters more than your gender.”



“There are thousands of women like me that grew up loving this sport, and it’s very exciting to see more and more of us get involved across all aspects.”



This is not the first time she has partnered with her younger brother. In 2019, Julia co-founded the George4 Foundation and serves as the organization’s Executive Director.



The George4 Foundation’s mission is to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged and sick children and their families – and to make an impact in education, pediatric medical research, and the ongoing national hunger crisis.



“Julia coming on as a co-owner of Steinbrenner Racing is beyond exciting,” George Steinbrenner IV said.



“She has worked as Executive Director of the George4 Foundation and has grown her own passion for INDYCAR in the years since Steinbrenner Racing started.



“She brings a lot to the table and only strengthens us as an organization. She’s someone I’m positive everyone in the paddock will know well in a short matter of time.”