Formula DRIFT and PASMAG continue successful Tuning 365 Tour car show series

Formula DRIFT and PASMAG are excited to announce the 2022 Tuning 365 Tour schedule following a successful inaugural tour in 2021. There will be five stops at Formula DRIFT events across the country, including Long Beach, Atlanta, Englishtown, St Louis and – for the very first time – Utah.

The continued emphasis by Formula DRIFT on creating a unique fan experience has provided the perfect venue for the Tuning 365 Tour. The car shows showcase inspiring car and truck builds that fans are able to interact with during breaks in the on-track action.

Working with regional partners, PASMAG is committed to bringing a premium enthusiast experience to celebrate the best project cars and builds from across the country. And unlike many traditional car shows, all participants selected for the Tuning 365 Tour will be welcomed with a custom bag featuring a 2022 Tour T-shirt, sponsor swag, and more. All vehicles also receive coverage in print, social media, and an appearance on the PASMAG Tuning 365 TV show.

Furthermore, awards are presented at each event, including Editor’s Choice and Driver's Choice – where a guest Formula DRIFT driver selects his favorite. The winner then receives a full-page feature in PASMAG.

“Car culture is a very important aspect of every event weekend, which is why we’re excited to welcome back PASMAG to help us continue to grow, develop, and promote this segment of car culture at Formula DRIFT,” said Ryan Sage, President of Formula DRIFT.

"We're excited to be back on tour in 2022 and working once again with the amazing team for Formula DRIFT," said Tim Rutledge, PASMAG Group Publisher & Executive Producer. "Providing our audience with the opportunity to experience a Formula DRIFT event as a participant has been a great way to connect with enthusiasts and partners across the country. We're looking forward to discovering and featuring even more great builds in 2022."

Registration for all stops is open now at t365.pasmag.com. Interested owners should submit their vehicles for consideration as early as possible. Local car clubs or promoters who would like to partner with PASMAG for a local event, should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit t365.pasmag.com