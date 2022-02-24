Mission Foods & JCS Racing Present Stacked Roster for 2022 Progressive AFT Season

JCS Racing, in coordination with its partners Mission Foods and Hudson Roofing Carmel IN, proudly announced today another massive lineup of sponsored talent for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.

The formidable duo of Brandon Robinson, who finished third in the 2021 Grand National Championship, and Jarod Vanderkooi, who earned five premier-class podiums in ‘21, return to fly the Mission Roof Systems/Hudson Roofing Racing banner in the premier Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S class.

The two will again be supported by Crew Chiefs Ben Evans and Jay Maloney, who have recommitted to the task of perfecting the team’s fleet of Indian Motorcycle FTR750 machines for its 2022 championship contenders.

“It's great to be back with this team for the third consecutive year,” said Robinson. “We've got great chemistry, and everyone here feels like family – I love these guys. I'm looking forward to building upon the success we've had over the past two seasons and making 2022 the best one yet!”

JCS Racing and Mission Foods will also continue to support defending Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines champion Cory Texter and perennial title contender Ben Lowe.

And reconfirming its support of the sport’s rising stars, JCS Racing will once again sponsor Billy "The Kid" Ross in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class. Joining the team’s 450cc effort for ‘22 are sixth-ranked Trent Lowe and his up-and-coming younger brother, Jared Lowe, along with multi-time race winner Kevin Stollings and former Spanish Flat Track National Champion Ferran Cardus.

“I am very proud of the team we’ve put together,” said Jerry Stinchfield, team owner of JCS Racing. “2021 was a great year for our riders as we welcomed Mission Foods as a partner. I cannot thank Juan Gonzalez, CEO of Mission Foods, enough for the support he has given our race team and we could not put a program together like this without Jim Hudson, CEO of Hudson Roofing, and all our associate sponsors. We look forward to continuing these partnerships and as well as our track record of success for the season ahead.”

"We are excited to continue our partnership with JCS Racing,” said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer. “Jerry has put together an amazing team of riders that will provide lots of excitement for all Progressive American Flat Track race fans.”

In addition to its nine full-time riders across all three classes, JCS Racing, and Mission Foods have pledged substantial support to additional notable names within the Mission SuperTwins and Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class. Brandon Price, Tyler Scott, Sammy Halbert, Davis Fisher, Larry Pegram, and four-time Daytona 200 Champion Danny Eslick will all don the unmistakable Mission Foods logo throughout the 2022 season.

The JCS Racing program is most grateful for its dedicated family of partners to include Mission Foods, Roof Systems Dallas, TX, Hudson Roofing Carmel IN, Ben Evans Racing, Al Lambs Honda, LIQUI MOLY, Maloney INC, Richard Betchkal Racing, Brad Baker Racing, REKLUSE, G&G Racing, Goon Glass & Rubber, S&S, Full Spectrum, Cometic Gaskets, Evans Coolants, ARC Levers, and D.I.D. Chains.