Thursday, Feb 24

Premier Racing to Launch Busy 2022 Season at St. Pete

Racing News
Thursday, Feb 24 37
Premier Racing to Launch Busy 2022 Season at St. Pete

Premier Racing will launch its busiest year of professional motorsport this week with the season-opening rounds of the SRO GT America Powered by AWS competition at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Adam Adelson (Las Vegas, Nevada) will be the sole pilot in the No. 120 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport for the pair of 40-minute races. The support series event for the IndyCar Series will play host to both rounds of combined GT4 and GT3-class competition on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26.

 

2022 marks the next step in a long-range strategy crafted by Team Principals Kent Moore and Adelson to move the young driver up through the ranks of the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid in North America. Moore, who directs the Porsche-focused Premier SportsCar Service in Las Vegas, is a two-time winning lead technician of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona among dozens of other top sports car races around the world. Adelson will drive Premier-prepared Porsche race cars in three GT series this year, his third season as a racing driver, as part of an overall plan to meet his career goals.

 

The late addition of the races at the 1.8-mile, 11-turn temporary course on the streets of the Florida city forced the quick adjustment for the team. Having only taken delivery of the newest Porsche race car on February 4, the program prepped, tested and transported the GT4-spec mid-mounted 4.0-liter flat-six engine-powered race car across the country just two-weeks later. Little rest will await the team as it prepares for testing and racing at Sebring International Raceway in early March.

 

Preparations for the short off season now complete, Adelson will have his first look from behind the wheel of the No. 120 Porsche at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 24 with a 45-minute practice session. A second session, also 45-minutes, will take place later that evening at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT. Friday, February 25 will open with a short 10-minute practice proceeding a 15-minute qualifying session for all cars – 8:40 a.m. ET/5:40 a.m. PT and 8:55 a.m./5:55 a.m. respectively. With the grid set, Race 1 will take the green flag at 2:35 p.m. ET/11:35 a.m. PT later that day. Race 2 will close the weekend for the SRO with a 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT start time on Saturday, February 26. All sessions will be streamed live at: www.youtube.com/user/gt1world .

 

Adam Adelson, No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport |

“It's hard to believe I'm entering my third season of racing, but I also can't believe how much this team has achieved in such a short time. Over the past two years, this team has shown that it's got what it takes to compete and has the potential for so much more. St. Pete will be an interesting way to start the season, but I'm confident that our Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport prepared by Premier will give me everything I need and more to achieve our goals. We have big aspirations for this season, especially considering the fact that we'll be competing in three professional series, but I couldn't be more excited to continue this journey with the best team I could ask for.”

 

Kent Moore, No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport |

“Looking at a calendar, it is hard to imagine how we got all of this done in such a short period of time. But, in racing, you don’t look at calendars or clocks, you focus on what has to be done. Everyone stepped-up and put in the hours to get the cars out the door no matter the sacrifice. Adam is such an easy guy to get behind. The whole Premier operation sees his talent and passion and we have all committed at the same level. We are focused on success no matter how you define that.”

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Scott Lagasse Racing: All Geared Up for 2022 Season Opener at Sebring Mission Foods & JCS Racing Present Stacked Roster for 2022 Progressive AFT Season »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.