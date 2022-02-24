Premier Racing to Launch Busy 2022 Season at St. Pete

Premier Racing will launch its busiest year of professional motorsport this week with the season-opening rounds of the SRO GT America Powered by AWS competition at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Adam Adelson (Las Vegas, Nevada) will be the sole pilot in the No. 120 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport for the pair of 40-minute races. The support series event for the IndyCar Series will play host to both rounds of combined GT4 and GT3-class competition on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26.

2022 marks the next step in a long-range strategy crafted by Team Principals Kent Moore and Adelson to move the young driver up through the ranks of the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid in North America. Moore, who directs the Porsche-focused Premier SportsCar Service in Las Vegas, is a two-time winning lead technician of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona among dozens of other top sports car races around the world. Adelson will drive Premier-prepared Porsche race cars in three GT series this year, his third season as a racing driver, as part of an overall plan to meet his career goals.

The late addition of the races at the 1.8-mile, 11-turn temporary course on the streets of the Florida city forced the quick adjustment for the team. Having only taken delivery of the newest Porsche race car on February 4, the program prepped, tested and transported the GT4-spec mid-mounted 4.0-liter flat-six engine-powered race car across the country just two-weeks later. Little rest will await the team as it prepares for testing and racing at Sebring International Raceway in early March.

Preparations for the short off season now complete, Adelson will have his first look from behind the wheel of the No. 120 Porsche at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 24 with a 45-minute practice session. A second session, also 45-minutes, will take place later that evening at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT. Friday, February 25 will open with a short 10-minute practice proceeding a 15-minute qualifying session for all cars – 8:40 a.m. ET/5:40 a.m. PT and 8:55 a.m./5:55 a.m. respectively. With the grid set, Race 1 will take the green flag at 2:35 p.m. ET/11:35 a.m. PT later that day. Race 2 will close the weekend for the SRO with a 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT start time on Saturday, February 26. All sessions will be streamed live at: www.youtube.com/user/gt1world .

Adam Adelson, No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport |

“It's hard to believe I'm entering my third season of racing, but I also can't believe how much this team has achieved in such a short time. Over the past two years, this team has shown that it's got what it takes to compete and has the potential for so much more. St. Pete will be an interesting way to start the season, but I'm confident that our Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport prepared by Premier will give me everything I need and more to achieve our goals. We have big aspirations for this season, especially considering the fact that we'll be competing in three professional series, but I couldn't be more excited to continue this journey with the best team I could ask for.”

Kent Moore, No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport |

“Looking at a calendar, it is hard to imagine how we got all of this done in such a short period of time. But, in racing, you don’t look at calendars or clocks, you focus on what has to be done. Everyone stepped-up and put in the hours to get the cars out the door no matter the sacrifice. Adam is such an easy guy to get behind. The whole Premier operation sees his talent and passion and we have all committed at the same level. We are focused on success no matter how you define that.”