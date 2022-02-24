Scott Lagasse Racing: All Geared Up for 2022 Season Opener at Sebring

A new year has come around and Scott Lagasse Racing is ready to take on the next season of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The first race of 2022 will take place at the historic Sebring International Raceway in south central Florida. The 17-turn, 3.74-mile track is the birthplace of the Trans Am series, with the first race being held 56 years ago. Trans Am, aka America’s Road Racing Series, runs pure American muscle on the track in the form of a Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang, or Dodge Challenger. Trans Am drivers consist of up and coming talent, as well as experienced racing veterans. Since 2016, Scott Lagasse Racing (Team SLR) and M1 Racecars have been a strong contender in the TA2 series. Team driver Connor Mosack is coming off a third place points finish last season and he’s eyeing the chance to win it all in 2022. Team SLR drivers that will be joining Mosack at Sebring include Jack Wood, William Sawalich and Dillon Machavern. Behind the wheel of the No. 28 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam Supply Chevrolet Camaro is Connor Mosack. Jack Wood, in the No. 27 Team SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro, will be taking a short break from his driving duties in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In the No. 8 Starkey/Audibel Chevrolet Camaro is William Sawalich. Dillon Machavern will be racing in the No. 17 Unifirst/Heritage Automotive Group Ford Mustang. Mosack, a 22-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native, will be coming to Sebring with a mission. In the year prior, Mosack exited Sebring with a heartbreaking finish. This year he will be more determined than ever to be the first driver to see the checkered flag wave on the frontstretch. Making his first appearance in TA2, the 15-year-old Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native William Sawalich will be bringing the heat at Sebring. As the newest addition to Scott Lagasse Racing, he’ll be coached by the father-son duo of Scott Lagasse Sr. and Scott Lagasse Jr., so he has a strong team behind him. Sawalich, who was most recently racing Pro and Late Model Stock cars, had an opportunity to test with Scott Lagasse Racing during the off season. Machavern, the 26-year-old from Charlotte, Vermont will be driving once again for Scott Lagasse Racing, last appearing at Lime Rock Park in 2021. In the 2017 season opener at Sebring, Machavern earned his fourth TA2 victory, showing he knows his way around the track.

Wood, the 21-year-old, calls Loomis, California, home. He has competed in just three TA2 races with Team SLR, an 11th place finish at Brainerd, a seventh and a 13th-place finish at the Watkins Glen doubleheader event. With those strong results, his outlook is very bright.