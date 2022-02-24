Thursday, Feb 24

Progressive American Flat Track to be broadcasted throughout Latin America as part of new agreements with Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes

Racing News
Thursday, Feb 24 42
Progressive American Flat Track to be broadcasted throughout Latin America as part of new agreements with Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes

NASCAR announced broadcast rights agreements with Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes to ensure that NASCAR races will be available to race fans across all of Latin America. Both agreements run through 2024, and include all three national series, the NASCAR Mexico Series, and sister properties IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Progressive American Flat Track.

 

FOX Sports Mexico, a longtime NASCAR partner, carries a wide variety of sporting events and sports talk shows across Mexico. A subsidiary of Grupo Multimedia Lauman, Fox Sports Mexico will broadcast all NASCAR Cup Series races beginning this weekend at the 64th running of the Daytona 500. NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Mexico races, and all associated practice and qualifying sessions will also be available all season.

 

Bandeirantes will carry all NASCAR Cup Series events and associated practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports, their all-sports cable network that launched in 2002. The network will also air select NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series events throughout the season

 

“Fox Sports Mexico and Bandeirantes are first-class operations with robust sports offerings, particularly in the motorsports space and we are excited to partner with them both to best serve NASCAR fans across the region,” said Nick Skipper, NASCAR managing director, media strategy.

 

NASCAR, along with agency partner IMG, has made NASCAR racing available to over 190 countries and territories. Races are broadcast in over 25 languages and reach over 600 million households to start 2022. Live NASCAR races can be seen in some of the largest countries in the world, including China, Brazil and Russia. Additionally, live broadcast coverage reaches key markets across the Americas and Europe, such as Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

 

In addition to best-in-class partners around the world, NASCAR racing is available via NASCAR’s Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) offering, NASCAR Trackpass. Beyondlive racing, the NASCAR International Production group also delivers nearly 200 hours of on-demand content to partners annually.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« ‘DEFY EVERYTHING’ Dares Fans To Enter World of INDYCAR’s Elite Athletes RXR win the opening X Prix of Extreme E Season 2 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.