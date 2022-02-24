“Born fast” DeFrancesco set for INDYCAR debut

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO Q&A



Q: HOW MUCH ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO YOUR INDYCAR DEBUT? A: “I’m super excited to drive St. Pete this year. The IndyCar is amazing to drive. I think the brakes are the biggest difference between the IndyCar and the Indy Lights car at this track. I expect the IndyCar to be easier to drive over the bumps.

“The biggest challenge for me, I think, will be adapting to the reds and having to save fuel – things like that. It is a bigger, heavier car, so a couple of corners may be a little trickier. But all in all, I’m super excited for what’s to come.”

Q: WHAT WILL YOU BE ABLE TO LEARN FROM YOUR TEAM AND TEAMMATES AT ST. PETERSBURG? A: “The brilliant thing about being part of the Andretti four-car stable is being able to learn from my vastly experienced teammates and tap into that data. “As a rookie entering the championship, this is massive for me. You really couldn’t hope for a better situation to be in. The team has had great success at St. Pete in the past, Colton won here last year, and I will have some great reference points to get started with.

“Colton was massively helpful for me in offering advice in Indy Lights last year, and I’ll certainly be looking to follow in his, Alexander and Romain’s footsteps.” Q: THERE IS NOT A LOT OF TESTING IN INDYCAR AND ONLY TWO 45-MINUTE PRACTICE SESSIONS BEFORE QUALIFYING - HOW ELSE HAVE YOU PREPARED FOR THIS WEEKEND? A: “I would have loved to have a heap of test days under my belt, but the rules don’t permit that. I’ve certainly been doing a lot of laps on my simulator at home and also a few days on the HPD simulator in Indianapolis.

“It certainly has given me a bit of an idea as to what to expect. I loved the track last year in Indy Lights, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what it is like to drive in INDYCAR.”

Q: WITH LONGER RACES, MORE POWER, AND MORE G FORCES, HOW BIG A CHALLENGE PHYSICALLY IS STEPPING UP TO INDYCAR? A: “In a way, the INDYCAR is actually a little bit easier to drive than the Indy Lights car. The steering is heavy, but despite being a little guy – physically, I haven’t found it too difficult. Having said that - let’s see how I feel after 100 laps next Sunday.

“But to prepare for that, I have certainly been putting in the work. My trainer in Miami is an Australian ex-Olympic boxer, and he has been kicking my butt for nearly a year now. “Preparations didn’t just start after the end of the Lights season – my training has been pretty intense for a long time, and I’m in the best shape of my life.

“But there is no substitute for laps – that will be the real test, but I have done everything I can to be as prepared as I possibly could be.”