Waters Autobody Racing Reunites with Dean and Wells for '22 Podium Push

Waters Autobody Racing is thrilled to announce the powerful 1-2 lineup of Tanner Dean and Ryan Wells as it sets its sights on a return to race-winning form during the 2022 Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER season.

 

Dean and Wells are the perfect duo to accomplish exactly that in what’s a double reunification campaign; together they account for Waters Autobody Racing’s three National victories and a significant portion of the 15 podium finishes the team has accumulated since Dave and Rhonda Waters founded the team back in 2009.

 

Additionally, the squad is proud to confirm that it will continue its long association with KTM in ‘22 as Dean and Wells will compete for the ‘22 title aboard KTM 450 SX-F with support from KTM North America.

 

Hailing from Tacoma, Washington, Dean is nearly unbeatable when he’s at his best. The “Dean Machine” blasted onto the scene with a shocking win as a rookie at the Calistoga Half-Mile in 2017, and backed that up with two more wins on a Waters Autobody Racing KTM the following season.

 

Dean has more recently added a new level of consistency to his game to go with his blistering speed, resulting in top-ten championship rankings the past two seasons.

 

“I'm very excited to get back on the KTMs,” Dean said. “They fit my riding style the best, and being back with the Waters Autobody team is a great bonus. I'm honestly more excited for this season than I’ve ever been before.”

 

Wells is the definition of both a known quantity and a proven commodity. Due to the fact that both Wells and Waters Autobody Racing call Albion, New York, home, the Waters took an early interest in Wells’ career. He first rode for the team back in 2014, a season in which he earned the second of his nine career AFT Singles victories en route to third in the championship.

 

Wells would go on to claim the 2016 class crown in dominant fashion. He returned to Waters Auto Body in 2020 and earned three top fives, including a podium finish, before his season was cut short due to injury.

 

“I am pumped!” Wells said. “I need to show the flat track community that I still have the drive and passion to win in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class. I want to thank Rhonda and Dave Waters for continuing to believe in me and my ability to race for the podium.”

 

“Rhonda and I are very pleased to have Tanner and Ryan on our team again at the same time,” said Dave Waters. “All our Singles victories have been with these two, and we will be looking for more this year. KTM has been a great partner these past few years; they deserve our best, and that’s what we’re going to give them.”

