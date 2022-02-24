Jarvis, MSR Riding Winning Wave of Momentum into Sebring

In physics, momentum is defined as the quantity of motion of a moving body measured as a product of its mass and velocity.

In racing, the definition of momentum isn’t quite as clear.

Winning doesn’t always beget more winning. One victory doesn’t necessarily determine the quantity of motion. Or any motion whatsoever.

Still, there’s something about winning the first race of the season – especially when it’s as important as the Rolex 24 At Daytona – that leads us to believe there’s something to momentum as more than just a vague notion. Just ask Oliver Jarvis.

“There definitely is such a thing as momentum,” he says. “But as hard as it is to get, it can easily be lost.”

He should know. Jarvis and his Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian teammates are riding a positive wave from their win Jan. 30 at the Rolex 24 into the next race. As they prepare for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on March 19, the plan is to prove that winning is contagious.

“Once you get that win, it takes a little bit of pressure off,” Jarvis said. “It shows everybody on the outside as well as within the team that you’re capable of winning. With that reduced pressure and that monkey off the back, that helps with this momentum. You go on to the next race with more confidence. You don’t have to be as cautious, let’s say. You’ve got that win in your bank.”