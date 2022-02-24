2022 Lucas Oil ASCS Action To Be Broadcast On RaceOnTexas And FloRacing

Officials at Race On Texas have announced an agreement with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) to Live Stream the National tour in 2022. Events will be co-streamed on FloRacing.com, with the broadcast provided by Race On Texas.

Race On Texas will provide more than just the racing action with in-depth coverage of teams, and behind-the-scenes action on their website.

“We will embed with the series in 2022, recording the drivers and off-track action as well. All of this will be uploaded to both the ASCS Website, and RaceOnTexas.com’s new subscription dedicated to the ASCS Action.”

The deal was announced Thursday and will kick off on March 18 at Devil's Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

The American Sprint Car Series is among the most competitive, talent-filled touring divisions in all of dirt track racing. In 2021, Blake Hahn, of Sapulpa, Okla. claimed the National points championship and will return to defend his crown in 2022.

This year's National event schedule features a whopping 57 races spread across 30 tracks in 11 states.

“This is without question a huge opportunity for RaceOnTexas to expand our reach, and do so by delivering an incredible product to fans across the country,” RaceOnTexas.com co-owner and founder Chris David said. “This series puts on a show, and we plan to convey that excitement to our viewers.

“As we've grown in recent years, adding more multi-cam broadcasts, lineup graphics, and Live Scoring, we've seen the deep passion for Sprint cars across our coverage area. This year, we'll get to capture that lightning-fast spectacle of speed and bring that action into more living rooms. I'm excited and proud.”

The ASCS family of touring series includes not only the big National Tour, but the CAS Non-Wing Sprints; the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints; the Elite North Non-Wing Regional series; the ASCS Frontier Region series; along with the Sooner, Southwest, and Warrior regional tours.

“This is a large, highly-organized and comprehensive company that demands high-quality coverage of their events,” David added. “We know ASCS Sprint car fans will expect great coverage, and we plan to meet if not exceed their expectations in 2022. We're gearing up to do this right for the ASCS.”

To date, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series has competed at over 150 tracks across 30 states since its inception in 1992. Over the years, the ASCS has sanctioned 200 events in Texas alone, with just over half of them (101) at the famed Devil's Bowl Speedway. Texas fans love their Sprint cars.

Race On Texas was founded in 2015 with the goal of providing on-demand video coverage at short tracks around South Texas. Live Streaming began in 2016, and by 2020 had grown to new heights. For 2022, the company has nearly 400 LIVE shows scheduled, a major increase from roughly 180 in 2021. The company has streamed events from tracks in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

“The past two years have brought unprecedented growth to RaceOnTexas,” David continued. “My co-owner Harry and I are not content to stand still in this industry. We're striving to move forward, expand carefully in ways that make sense, and never lose focus that viewer satisfaction is the biggest priority.”

For more information, please go to http://www.raceontexas.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).