Rowdy Energy Drink Returns to Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing in 2022

Effective immediately, Rowdy Energy Drink, the enhanced hydration formula energy drink created by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, has announced it will extend its partnership with St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing (RAR) through the 2022 season. The team will make their new year debut during World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series starts at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas, on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5.

“I am privileged to have the opportunity to represent Kyle Busch and Rowdy Energy once again in 2022. It’s going to be an exciting season, and with Rowdy in my corner, the sky's the limit,” Rico Abreu expressed. “Being able to stay hydrated, as well as maintain focus, are two key elements in being a successful competitor, and Rowdy Energy allows each of those to be attained.”

“Since becoming a Rowdy Energy athlete, Rico has done an awesome job of promoting our brand on and off the track and we’re pumped to be extending our partnership with him,” Busch said. “As we continue to expand our distribution nationally, having our logo on Rico’s vehicles as he tours the country racing a variety of disciplines and participating in marquee events like the Knoxville Nationals and the Chili Bowl allows us to get our brand in front of many loyal race fans and encourages them to choose Rowdy Energy the next time they see us at their local retailer.”

An already successful combination, RAR and Rowdy Energy will work diligently to pad an impressive stat sheet that includes three victories since their relationship commenced in 2021, one of which propelling Abreu into the 2021 Knoxville Nationals finals. In addition, Abreu found victory lane with the All Star Circuit of Champions at the world-famous Eldora Speedway, also scoring high honors during Trophy Cup preliminary action at Tulare, California.

Rico Abreu and Rowdy Energy also own success in the midget ranks, earning back-to-back Chili Bowl Nationals preliminary victories under the Keith Kunz Motorsports banner. The team’s most recent Chili Bowl campaign capped with a podium finish in the 55-lap finale on Saturday, January 15.

Rowdy Energy Drink is currently available in ten flavors, including seven sugar free options that are KETO certified. Use Rowdy Energy’s store locator at https://rowdyenergy.com/pages/ store-locator to find where you can pick up a can today, or order online at www.rowdyenergy.com

Boasting an extensive and esteemed resume that includes not only major victories, but also championships, Newville, Pennsylvania’s Ricky Warner has joined RAR to fulfill the crew chief role for 2022, bringing to the table knowledge and experience that is sure to propel the team’s potential to new heights.

Possessing nearly 25 years of experience among sprint car racing’s top tier sanctioning body, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Warner’s long list of accolades includes ten World of Outlaws championships, as well as ten Knoxville Nationals championships, all of which accomplished during his tenure with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR). In addition, Warner’s win sheet includes multiple victories during Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals, Williams Grove’s National Open, Lernerville’s Silver Cup, the annual Brad Doty Classic, and Eldora Speedway’s coveted Kings Royal.

“Ricky is the best in the world, and he and I have always connected well. His passion for racing and winning, shows,” Rico Abreu continued. “Winning is everything, and I’m ready to take RAR to the next level with Ricky and Zack Middlebrooks.”

KBM PR