Micro Meltdown Postponed: Lucas Oil NOW600 Added to Red Dirt Raceway Spring Nationals on March 4-5

Due to winter weather and cold temperatures, officials with the Red Dirt Raceway and the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series have decided it is in the best interest to postpone this weekend's Micro Meltdown.

Officials have agreed to add the Lucas Oil NOW600 Micro Sprint National Championship series to next weekend's Spring Nationals at Red Dirt Raceway on March 4-5.

A non-points event for the Micro Sprints, the two-day event will pay standard two-day NOW600 National purse and will utilize the NOW600 National Group Qualifying / Passing Point format. Teams that can not make it will not be penalized points-wise.

Red Dirt Raceway - Spring Nationals

March 4-5, 2022 (Non-Points Race for NOW600 National Micros)

Friday, March 4

Pits Open at 2pm

NOW600 Pill Draw: 3pm to 4:15pm

NOW600 Drivers Meeting: 4:30pm

Hot Laps at 5pm

Racing at 6pm

Saturday, March 5:

Pits Open at 12pm

NOW600 Pill Draw: 1pm to 2:15pm

NOW600 Drivers Meeting: 2:30pm

Hot Laps at 3pm

Racing at 4pm

The next points race for the National Micros will be March 11-12 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. It will also be the first night of action for the NOW600 Outlaw Micro Series.

