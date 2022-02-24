“A job Must be done”: Vladimiros Tziortzis returns with Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsports to chase the EuroNASCAR 2 title

Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsports and Vladimiros Tziortzis announced today that they will team up again in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2022. After two seasons of consistent progress, the 24-year-old Cypriot is poised to contend again for the EuroNASCAR 2 title in what will be his third season with the Italian-Monegasque organization.



Tziortzis will drive the #5 EuroNASCAR Camaro, which he will share with Patrick Lemarie.



The first driver from Cyprus to join EuroNASCAR in 2020, Tziortzis quickly found the pace at the wheel of the European NASCAR cars. He finished fourth in points in EuroNASCAR 2 in his rookie season, earning second place in the Rookie Trophy in the process. In 2021 he scored his first career pole position at Circuit Zolder and stayed in contention for the title until the Vallelunga Finals. A complicated weekend at the Italian track left Tziortzis and Academy Motorsport sixth in the final classification, but a season with 8 top-5s including five podiums and 9 top-10s makes the Cypriot confident he can aim at the biggest goal this year.



“I’m really happy to extend my involvement with Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsports. My motto for this year is “a job must be done” which means i will be in EuroNASCAR 2 with the main goal – as last year – to win as many races as possible and of course to win the championship. Massive thanks to everyone within the team and the NWES organization for believing in me. I’m ready more than ever before to fight for the best results,” said Tziortzis.



“It is an honour to have Vladimiros with us once again. We want to give him the chance to win the title,” said Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsports Team Owner Federico Monti. “The #5 car is very competitive and we will put all our efforts into it to position Vladimiros in the best spot. I think he’s one of the best drivers in EuroNASCAR 2 and we are very proud to be his team.”



All races of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media platforms – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR