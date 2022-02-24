INDYCAR Race Director Novak Named as FIA Judge

Kyle Novak, race director for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, was elected by the FIA General Assembly as one of 36 judges to serve on the FIA Courts.

Among its many roles, the FIA is the governing body of global motorsport. As an FIA judge, Novak can be appointed to sit on an FIA International Tribunal or International Court of Appeal.

The International Tribunal is the first instance level of jurisdiction of the FIA and can hear disciplinary matters brought before it by the FIA President. The FIA International Court of Appeal is the appeal level of jurisdiction of the FIA and hears appeals of decisions taken by various sporting and disciplinary bodies, such as stewards or the FIA International Tribunal.

Novak, an attorney, is the sole INDYCAR representative among the FIA judges.

The appointment of Novak increases INDYCAR’s representation within various FIA committees and roles. INDYCAR President Jay Frye serves on the Single-Seater commission, INDYCAR Director of Medical Services Dr. Geoffrey Billows is on the Medical commission, and INDYCAR Track Inspection Consultant Tony Cotman works on the Circuits commission.

“To be able to add to the list of INDYCAR representatives who have served the FIA is a tremendous honor,” Novak said. “With the great competition and all of the growth we’ve experienced over the past few years, I think this shows the level of worldwide respect for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

Novak has served as NTT INDYCAR SERIES race director since the 2018 season, and he also will assume the race direction role for Indy Lights starting this season.

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starts Feb. 25-27 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding, with the Indy Lights season also starting that weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg.

NTT IndyCar Series PR