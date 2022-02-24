World of Outlaws Late Models Gear up for Rock Gault Memorial at Cherokee

Nestled off a busy Interstate 85 in South Carolina, Cherokee Speedway awaits the return of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, with a bonus.

The second annual Rock Gault Memorial takes center stage, March 25-26, for the Series’ first appearance at “The Place Your Momma Warned You About” in 2022, co-sanctioned with the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series Super Late Model tour – seeing both Series combine fields for the first time in history.

The elite weekend of racing opens with a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win CASE Feature on Friday, March 25. Then, more money is up for grabs on Saturday, March 26, as The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet wage war for $20,000.

Along with the best Late Model drivers in the nation vying for the combined $30,000 up for grabs, those apart of the Xtreme DIRTcar tour will be competing for a championship. The Rock Gault Memorial is also the final two races of the Series’ eight-race Southeast tour – with 2019 World of Outlaws Cherokee winner Ross Bailes leading the Xtreme DIRTcar points.

Last season at Cherokee for the World of Outlaws, Brandon Overton and Jonathan Davenport provided an epic duel for the lead in the closing laps. Overton powered his way around the outside of “Superman” for his first of two Series wins at the speedway 2021.

Reigning World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard and Jimmy Owens also found Victory Lane at the speedway last March in preliminary 25-lap split-field Features.

Current World of Outlaws point leader Chris Madden has 28 wins at the Palmetto state venue – including multiple victories with the Xtreme DIRTcar Series – but has yet to win at his home track with the World of Outlaws.

He’ll have to deal with familiar foes like Sheppard and Dennis Erb Jr. if he wants to cross that feat off his list. Erb is off to his best start in Series history following a win at Volusia Speedway Park and sits second in points – 38 points behind Madden.

Sheppard is currently in third, 52 points behind Madden. He hopes Cherokee is another stop on his path toward World of Outlaws Case Late Models glory. The New Berlin, IL driver is one win away from tying Josh Richards for most Series wins all-time (78). He’s also trying to break the tie with Richards for most Series titles (4).

With the Xtreme DIRTcar field joining the mix, he’ll also have to deal with a strong field of local and regional drives like Bailes and Ben Watkins – both with Outlaw wins – and Xtreme title contender Carson Ferguson.

A bonus is also up for grabs throughout the weekend, as the Rock Gault Memorial is part of an Xtreme DIRTcar triple-header involving Lake View Speedway on Thursday, March 24.

If a driver wins a race at both tracks, they’ll earn an extra $2,000. If someone sweeps the weekend, that driver will receive $5,000.

Get your tickets now and see the top National drivers in the country take on the best drivers of the Southeast in a can’t miss event.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3IgZ9EW

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

DIRtcar Series Pr