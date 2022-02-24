Chili Bowl Ticket Orders Begin March 2, 2022

When it seems like we just wrapped up one, it’s time to get ready for the next one. The 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is set for January 9-14, 2023, but you’re going to need a ticket to get in, and that all kicks off Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Starting at 9:00 A.M. (CT), all ticket orders will begin. This includes all new orders. Seats will be sold in six, five, and four-day packages. Four-day tickets are $240, five-day tickets are $300, and tickets for the full event are $365, plus tax (8.517%) and shipping, which is $7 for orders up to 15 tickets and $10 from 16 ticket orders and up.

Domestic orders not held in Will Call will be sent via USPS Certified Mail. Each order sent will require a signature upon arrival. All international orders will be kept in Will Call. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Again, all new orders, as well as renewals, begin at the same time.

Current ticket holders will be sent a renewal form. Those can be returned to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, or faxed to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with Visa. MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order. Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

To renew their seats, all current ticket holders have until Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

All orders are processed by hand. All renewals are processed first, then changes to those accounts, then new orders will be done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be obtained, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are not sold in advance. The Chili Bowl Nationals does not sell tickets or Pit Passes online.

Times and other event information will be published as the event draws closer.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com .

Quick Notes:

What: 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-14, 2023

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewal Time Frame: March 2, 2022 – April 13, 2022

Four-Day Ticket: $240 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five-Day Ticket: $300 (Tuesday-Saturday)

Six-Day Ticket: $365 (Monday-Saturday)

Plus tax and shipping

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Orders are not taken via Social Media or Email

Chili Bowl Online:

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2023

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl