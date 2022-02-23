Brody Roa Puts on the Wings for Hanford King of the Wing Race

Sprint Car racing veteran Brody Roa will be slapping the wings on his famous green #91R for only the second time in his career at this Saturday’s “Dave Helm Memorial” at Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway. The event will be on the same track where Roa made his winged racing debut in April of 2021.

For the 31-year-old Roa, the Kings of Thunder 410 competition will only be his fifth at Keller Auto Speedway dating back to a pair of starts there in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series in 2018. That year he had a win and a fourth-place finish at the track. Last season, he raced at KAS in an April doubleheader featuring the USAC West Coast Sprints and his first winged appearance in a Kings of Thunder race. He ended up third on the USAC portion of the show and placed 22nd in his first winged outing. Two months later he returned to the Central Valley track and finished second in a Kings of Thunder Bandits program.

Saturday’s event will be the first of seven planned wing races for Roa in 2022. As the year moves on, he has two winged shows on his schedule with the legendary World of Outlaws and four with the NARC King Of The West Sprint Cars.

This weekend’s race will already be the eighth of the year for the 31-year-old Garden Grove, California racer. It will be his sixth of the season in a sprint car. In his previous five sprint starts he has only finished out of the top five once. That was the January 25th USAC/CRA race at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway when he finished sixth. In his other four sprint car outings, the 2019 USAC Southwest Series champion has a second, a fourth, and two fifth-place finishes. His latest result was the second-place at Central Arizona Speedway in the ASCS/CAS season opener on February 12th.

For fans wishing to attend Saturday’s race, spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The track is located at 801 S. 10th Avenue in Hanford (93230) and its website is https://www.racekingsspeedway.com/. Advance tickets are available at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?store=11977.

Fans who cannot make the trip to Central California to see Roa race in person can catch all of the action live on the https://www.floracing.com/ PPV site.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, "Biker" Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Caltrol, Molecule, Rod End Supply, and Baldwin Filters. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

