MAVTV and MAVTV Plus Have Come Together to Schedule Nearly 200 Live Events for Race Fans This Year

This year is set to be one of the most exciting years in the world of motorsports with MAVTV Motorsports Network broadcasting 65 live action-packed events directly to your devices. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, powered by near 900-horsepower engines, made its debut in January and will air 40 overall events through October. The 500 Sprint Car Tour and professional stock car tour - ARCA Menards Series will broadcast various live events from March through October. Starting in April, viewers will also be able to view 18 live MotoAmerica events. From May through September, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will broadcast the world’s fastest outdoor racers as they battle it out on the roughest and most technical tracks in the world. "We have already kicked off this year with some great events and our team can’t wait to show the fans everything else we have in store for them,” said Dan Teitscheid, President of MAVTV Motorsports Network. "2022 is going to be an amazing year for motorsports and we are proud to be able to provide racing fans with the best content available.”