Sunday, Feb 20

INKAS® Announces Armored Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Saturday, Feb 19
INKAS® is proud to announce the new armored Mercedes-Benz S-Class engineered to exacting standards while maintaining its original ride quality and delivering 360-degree protection. Fully equipped with high-quality and innovative ballistic armor, this high-tech luxury car is discreetly armored to the BR6 level to withstand ammo from assault rifles and the blast of up to two DM51 grenades detonated simultaneously.

 

Featuring top-of-the-line intelligence technology and a cutting-edge user interface, the armored sedan delivers an exceptional drive experience. With over 20 years of engineering expertise, INKAS was able to successfully armor the S-Class, in this case the S580 LWB model while tackling unique challenges in ensuring that all the original vehicle systems remained unaltered, including collision avoidance, lane assist, smart suspension, and more.

 

“INKAS strives to deliver superior luxury and protection in each of the vehicles we manufacture – and this armored sedan based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is no exception,” said Margarita Simkin, Chairwoman of INKAS. “As a global leader in our industry, our renowned team of engineers worked meticulously to install armoring components while preserving full functionality of the OEM vehicle systems and exacting standards.”

 

The 2022 model year (W223 body style) S-Class provides a reliable and comfortable ride for its passengers – boasting a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine with 496 horsepower, 516 lb-ft of torque, and all-wheel drive with nine-speed automatic transmission. Coupled with INKAS industry-leading ballistic armor, the bulletproof sedan delivers an ideal solution where secure transportation is paramount.

 

The vehicle is available with a number of state-of-the-art integrations, including: an auxiliary thermal night vision system which increases visibility by 4 times at night and ensures the vehicle can operate through dark, dust, smoke and fog; fire suppression systems in both the engine bay and underneath the vehicle; onboard oxygen supply in case of a chemical attack; strobe lights; siren/PA system; intercom system to communicate with those outside the vehicle without rolling down windows; and INKAS proprietary door-assist technology to make the heavy-weight armored doors feel like regular doors.

 

The new INKAS® Armored sedan based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is now available for worldwide delivery to all major seaports, as well as airfreight upon special request. For additional information, please visit the vehicle’s page here.

 

