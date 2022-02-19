NASCAR and the WAX Blockchain Partner Release Limited-Edition NFTs

NASCAR announced a series of limited-edition NFT drops during the Daytona 500 in an official partnership with WAX, the #1 Metaverse Blockchain for Video Games and NFTs.

WAX is the most utilized blockchain in the world with over 12 million accounts and 20 million daily transactions. WAX will be racing ahead with NASCAR to introduce motorsports fans to the new digital frontier.

On Thursday, February 17th, 500 NASCAR ticket holders claimed one (1) NFT per wallet holder. Here’s how:

Prior to the anticipated yearly event, NASCAR emailed 25K Daytona 500 ticket holders announcing the news

This gave them a 24-hour notice to sign up for their WAX Wallet in order to enter the contest

500 NFT winners were automatically entered into a draw to win one (1) of five (5) autographed NASCAR driver helmets

WAX made a huge play in the sports NFT space last year, transforming America’s favorite pastime, baseball, into NFTs with Major League Baseball NFT trading cards, and joining Blockchain Brawlers with iconic WWE wrestler, Ric Flair.

This partnership is playing a large role in connecting fans with NASCAR like never before.