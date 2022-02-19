Sunday, Feb 20

Rosberg X Racing set qualifying pace in dramatic opening session

Racing News
Saturday, Feb 19 36
Rosberg X Racing set qualifying pace in dramatic opening session

Rosberg X Racing (RXR) set the pace in the first qualifying session of Extreme E Season 2 in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, in an action-packed Qualifying 1 which was disrupted by a red flag following a crash for Veloce Racing’s Christine GZ.

Inaugural Extreme E Champions RXR proved they haven’t lost their touch, finishing fastest in Q1, with Johan Kristoffersson and new team-mate Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky setting a benchmark time of 9:03:604 to top the leaderboard.

Q1 proved to be a tight fought battle on the sands of NEOM, with the top five runners covered within 15 seconds over the two-lap course.

In second were last year’s runners-up X44 followed by Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, whose runs over the 6.9km course were both hindered by five-second time penalties. Rounding out the top five were Chip Ganassi Racing and XITE Energy Racing.

Veloce Racing’s GZ and team-mate Lance Woolridge had looked strong throughout their Qualifying run, but a huge crash for the Spaniard denied them a shot at the top spot.

GZ was able to get out of the car and has been taken to a local hospital for further assessment. Further details on GZ’s condition will be shared when we have more information.

Q1 Results:

  1. Rosberg X Racing 9:03:604
  2. X44 +6.911
  3. Genesys Andretti United Extreme E +11.091
  4. Chip Ganassi Racing +12.238
  5. Xite Energy Racing +13.799
  6. Acciona | Sainz XE Team +17.751
  7. McLaren XE +23.375
  8. ABT Cupra XE +46.781
  9. JBXE +1:00:763
  10. Veloce Racing NR


To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« X44 remain unbeaten in Qualifying as they take the top spot in NEOM NASCAR and the WAX Blockchain Partner Release Limited-Edition NFTs »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.