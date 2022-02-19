ARCA: Corey Heim Wins Lucas Oil 200; Five in a Row for Venturini at Daytona

Corey Heim started on the pole for the ARCA Menards Series opener at Daytona and finished the afternoon in victory lane on Saturday. Heim, posting a quick time of 49.150s and 183.113 mph in group qualifying on Friday, led 74 of the 80 laps en route to his eighth career ARCA win.

Parker Chase, a teammate to race winner Heim, sat runner-up at the time of the checkered flag. The driver from Texas took home his second career top five and sixth top 10 finish in his sixth start.

“I think we just needed a little bit of help behind us,” Chase told FS1 after the race. “Main objective here today was to have a Venturini car win and we succeeded at that. Five in a row for Venturini is incredible.”

The win by Heim Saturday marked five in a row for Venturini Motorsports at Daytona and attributed the team effort all throughout after the race.

“I had great teammates help me all throughout the way,” said Heim after earning the victory. “Venturini Motorsports was an organized team out here and just everybody all put together for this race and it worked out.”

Heim sat third fastest in the one and only practice session on Thursday.

Daniel Dye finishes third in his seventh career ARCA start on Saturday. Dye entered the 2022 season opener with a victory and four top 10 finishes in 2021.

Sean Corr, finishing the event fourth twice at Daytona – his best career ARCA finish and leader of six circuits, and Gus Dean, who started runner-up in the event, rounded out the top five.

Andy Jankowiak, Mason Diaz, Dave Mader III, Toni Breidinger and Ryan Houff rounded out the top 10.

Five cautions slowed the Lucas Oil 200 and featured two lap leaders.

The series moves to Phoenix Raceway in a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series West on March 11th. Coverage of the event will air live on MAVTV and FloRacing.