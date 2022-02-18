Sunday, Feb 20

Massive week of fan activities, racing planned for historic 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week

Racing News
Friday, Feb 18 123
Massive week of fan activities, racing planned for historic 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week

Momentum for one of the most historic weeks in dirt Modified history is already building as NAPA Super DIRT Week celebrates its 50th anniversary in October at Oswego Speedway. The special week comes with a refined schedule loaded with new and exciting elements for fans and drivers.

From Sunday to Sunday, Oct. 2-9, a plethora of activities for fans has been planned throughout the City of Oswego, amongst the races for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock.

One of the biggest updates for the 50th-anniversary event is adjusting the times and days for the four division’s main events. The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman will race on Sunday, with the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 starting at 5pm (ET). The DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks will run on Saturday under the lights, with the Salute to the Troops 150 starting at 6pm. The divisions have also been grouped together during the week for their practice, time trials and qualifying heat races.

While the first pages of the Super DIRT Week history book were written in 1972 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse with Big Block Modifieds, Racing’s Biggest Party is set to be the biggest ever in 2022 at Oswego Speedway – including a charity golf tournament, parties led by a DJ every night from Wednesday to Saturday at the Island Stage just outside the pits plus live entertainment on Saturday, huge fireworks on Friday, and the fan-favorite autograph session with the Top 30 qualifiers on Sunday.

In addition, past champions will also be honored during the event, with a special race and autograph session on Thursday, Oct. 6, following qualifying for DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Pro Stocks. More details on this event will be revealed as the date draws closer.

Also, throughout the season, a new custom 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 trophy will tour the State of New York with the 50th anniversary Ford Mustang Pace Car for fans to see.

The celebration for the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is already well underway. Every Wednesday leading up to the event week in October, a driver is revealed from the fan-voted list of the Top 50 Greatest Super DIRT Week Drivers. So far, 17 drivers have already been made public at SuperDIRTWeek.com.

Get your tickets to the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, HERE.

Check out the biggest highlights of the 2022 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 2
– Kickoff Party at Lighthouse Lanes next to Oswego Speedway

 Monday, Oct. 3
– Super DIRT Week 50 Charity Golf Tournament at Radisson Green Golf Course

Tuesday, Oct. 4
– Fan Cornhole Tournament
– (New Date) Weedsport Speedway NAPA Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds & DIRTcar Pro Stocks

Wednesday, Oct. 5
– City of Oswego Car Parade & City Hall Announcement
– Practice for Big Blocks, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Pro Stocks
– Brewerton Speedway Hurricane 75 – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds & DIRTcar Sportsman
– Live entertainment at the Island Stage

Thursday, Oct. 6
– Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament
– DIRTcar Pro Stock & DIRTcar 358 Modified Practice and Time Trials
– DIRTcar Pro Stock & DIRTcar 358 Modified Qualifying Heat Races
– 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week Past Champions Autograph Session & Race (More information to come)
– Live entertainment at the Island Stage

Friday, Oct. 7
– Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament
– Super DIRTcar Series & DIRTcar Sportsman Practice and Time Trials
– Super DIRTcar Series & DIRTcar Sportsman Qualifying Heat Races
– FIREWORKS
– Live entertainment at the Island Stage

Saturday, Oct. 8
– Driver/Fan/Officials Cornhole Tournament
– DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 @ 4pm (ET)
– DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 @ 6pm (ET)
– Live entertainment at the Island Stage

Sunday, Oct. 9
– Super DIRTcar Series Top 30 Autograph session
– DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 @ 3pm (ET)
– Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 @ 5pm (ET)

FULL 2022 SCHEDULE

Day-Date        Time                Event

Sun. Oct. 2     
8AM-10AM                 Will Call Open at Guest Services on Albany Street
3PM-8PM                   Kickoff Party at Lighthouse Lanes next to Oswego Speedway
10AM-5PM                 Early Load-in for Campers, Platinum Teams and participants of the Fulton 200

 

Mon. Oct. 3     
9AM-5PM                   Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open
9AM-5PM                   Grounds Open for Camper Parking – Reservations & Credentials                                            Required
12PM (Noon)              50th Anniversary NAPA Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament                                        (Radisson GC)
10AM-5PM                 Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

 

Tues. Oct. 4    
9AM-Midnight             Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

9AM-6PM                    ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6
9AM-6PM                   Grounds Open for Camper Parking – Reservations & Credentials                                           Required
10AM-6PM                 Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent
12PM (Noon)              Fan Cornhole Tournament
7PM                            Weedsport Speedway–Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party-DIRTcar 358                                      Modifieds & DIRTcar Pro Stocks

 

Wed. Oct. 5   
7AM-Midnight             Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

8AM                            ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6

8AM                            Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

12PM (Noon)              City of Oswego Parade & City Hall announcement
2PM-4:30PM               Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman,                                        and DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice
7PM                             Brewerton Speedway – The Hurricane 100 – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds                                       and DIRTcar Sportsman
8PM-Midnight              ISLAND STAGE: Party with DJ

                       

Thurs. Oct. 6  
7AM-Midnight             Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open
8AM                            Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent
11AM                          Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Pro Stocks
11:30PM                     Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds
12PM (Noon)              DTD Live
12PM (Noon)              Grandstands Open
12PM (Noon)              Driver/Fan/Official Cornhole Tournament in The Island
2PM-8PM                    Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2
2PM                            DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice
2:30PM                       DIRTcar 358 Modified Practice
3:30PM                       DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 Time Trails (Top 6 Locked)
5PM                            DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 Time Trials (Top 6                                         Locked)
6:30PM                       NAPA SUPER DIRT WEEK Past Champions Autograph Session

7:30PM                       Openining Ceremonies – Thursday Night Thunder

                                                       DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 – 10-lap Qualifying Heats

                                                       NAPA SUPER DIRT WEEK Past Champions Race

 DIRTcar 358 Modifieds Salute to the Troops 150 – 20-lap
 Qualifying Heats

9PM-Midnight             ISLAND STAGE: Party with DJ

Post Race                   DTD Live

 

Fri. Oct. 7       

7AM-Midnight             Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open
2PM-8PM                    Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2          

10AM                          Inspection opens for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent                  

11AM                          Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Sportsman

11:30AM                     Drivers Meeting – Super DIRTcar Series

12PM (Noon)              Grandstands Open

12PM (Noon)              Driver/Fan/Official Cornhole Tournament in The Island

1PM-2PM                    Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Load-in

2PM                            DIRTcar Sportsman Practice

2:45PM                       Super DIRTcar Series Practice

4PM                            DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 Time Trials (Top 6                                 Locked)

5:15PM                       Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Time Trials (Top 6                                 Locked)  

6:30PM                       Track Quiet    

6:30-7:30PM               DTD Tent: DTD Live
6:30-7:30PM               ISLAND STAGE: DIRTVision Studio
7:30PM                       Opening Ceremonies – Friday Night Lights

DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 – 15-lap Qualifying Heats

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 – 25-lap Qualifying Heats    

Post-Race                    FIREWORKS

Post-Race                    ISLAND STAGE: DTD Live

9PM-2AM                     ISLAND STAGE: Friday Night Bash with DJ

 

Sat. Oct. 8

7AM-Midnight              Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

9AM-7PM                    Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 2

9AM-7PM                    50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week Ticket & Camping
                         Renewals available at Gate 2

9AM                            Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

11AM-12PM                DTD Tent: DTD Live

11AM                           ISLAND STAGE: Chapel Service

11AM                           Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Pro Stocks

11:30AM                      Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar 358 Mods

12PM (Noon)              Grandstands Open

12-2PM                       ISLAND STAGE: DIRTVision Studio

12PM (Noon)              ISLAND: Ms. Motorsports Andre Cap Photo shoot presented by Area                           Auto Racing News

12PM (Noon)               Driver/Fan/Official Cornhole Tournament in The Island

12PM-7PM                  Tickets and Parking sales open at Gate 1

2PM                             DIRTcar Pro Stock Last Chance Showdowns – 10 laps

2:30PM                        DIRTcar 358 Modified Last Chance Showdowns – 15 laps

3PM                             DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 Drivers Meeting

4PM                            DIRTcar Pro Stocks 50

5:30PM                       DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 Opening Ceremonies

6PM                            DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150

Post-Race                    ISLAND STAGE: DTD Live

8PM-10PM                  ISLAND STAGE: Saturday Night Bash with DJ’s

10PM-1:30AM             ISLAND STAGE: Live Entertainment

1:30AM                       ISLAND STAGE: DJ

 

Sun. Oct. 9     

7AM-5PM                   Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open

9AM-6PM                    Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 2

9AM-6PM                   50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week Ticket & Camping
                        Renewals available at Gate 2

10AM                          Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Sportsman

10AM-11AM               ISLAND STAGE: DTD Live

10:30AM                     Drivers Meeting – Super DIRTcar Series

11AM-6PM                 Tickets and Parking sales open at Gate 1

11AM                          Grandstands Open

11AM                          ISLAND STAGE: Chapel Service

12PM (Noon)              Super DIRTcar Series Top 30 Autograph Session

1PM                            DIRTcar Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns – 12 laps

2PM                            Super DIRTcar Series Last Chance Showdowns – 15 laps

3PM                            DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75

4:30PM                       Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Opening Ceremonies

5PM                            Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200

Post-Race                   ISLAND STAGE: DTD Live

 

Mon. Oct. 10               Rain date

 

DIRTcar Series PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Riding Red Hot Start, Torgerson Racing Announces 2022 Schedule Parker Chase Concludes Busy 2022 Speedweek With ARCA Debut at Daytona »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.