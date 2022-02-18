Riding Red Hot Start, Torgerson Racing Announces 2022 Schedule

Following back-to-back wins in the Rowdy Energy Drink Micro Sprint for driver Ashton Torgerson, Torgerson Racing has announced its 2022 schedule. Ashton and his older brother Austin will embark on over 40 Micro Sprint races along with a limited schedule of Winged 360 Sprint Car action as well.

Ashton drives the No.02 for Rowdy Energy, winning his first two starts in the lime green and white colors of the Kyle Busch-owned Energy Drink. The wins came at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. in NOW600 competition. Ashton was chased across the finish line on February 12 by Austin Torgerson in the No. 88 Torgerson Racing Ten-J Chassis. Austin also finished fourth in the season opener in January.

The Torgerson Racing team will compete in a pair of high-profile races to wrap up February, competing in this weekend’s Dan Steffey Memorial at Adobe Mountain on Friday and Saturday night. They will then travel to Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park in Visalia, Calif. to compete in the Corby’s Showdown on Fri. Feb 25 and Sat. Feb 26. The Todd Damron Memorial wraps up three consecutive weekends of multi-day shows on March 4 and 5.

Their highly anticipated 360 Sprint Car debut commences on March 19 at Marysville Raceway Park. Additional Sprint Car races will be added throughout the season.

Torgerson Racing will compete for Micro Sprint championships in California at Dixon Speedway and Delta Speedway. The schedules include major races at Dixon Speedway such as the Grandma Pam Non-Wing Nationals in May and the Lonnie Kaiser Memorial in October.

Delta Speedway’s biggest events are the Summer Sizzler in June, Dual at Delta in September, and Turkey Bowl XXIII which closes the month of October.

To learn more about Torgerson Racing, visit them at their website www.TorgersonRacing.com. Torgerson Racing is also available on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Torgerson Racing PR