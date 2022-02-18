Daniel Dye - Daytona Advance

Track: Daytona Intl. Speedway

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Race: 1:30 p.m. ET - Green flag at 1:47

Length: 80 Laps - 200 Miles

Coverage: FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM (channel 391, online channel 981), ARCAracing.com, FOX Sports Go app

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Halifax Health, Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet SS.

- The 18-year-old driver's only previous race experience at Daytona comes in the form of Quarter Midget racing, in a parking lot inside Daytona International Speedway. He also participated in the ARCA sanctioned test in January.

- Dye grew up 19-miles from the Daytona International Speedway, and has always dreamed of competing at his 'hometown' track.

- Daniel has 14 career ARCA Menards Series starts, earning one victory (Berlin Raceway, 2021), along with numerous top-five and top-ten finishes.

- Veteran crew chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye this season, as the No. 43 team pursues the ARCA championship.

- Derek Kneeland will work as the spotter for Dye at Daytona and all NASCAR companion events.

- Dye attends Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will graduate as a Senior this spring.

- The 80-lap, 200-mile ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 event will air live nationally on FS1 beginning at 1:30 p.m. eastern. Fans can also hear coverage on MRN Radio, and SiriusXM Satelite Radio.

- Behind the scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

DD Quote:

“I am really looking forward to racing at Daytona this weekend. To say that racing at Daytona is a dream come true would be an understatement. Everybody at GMS has worked extremely hard this offseason to get us in a great place to go after a championship this year. I can't thank everyone enough, and hopefully, we will be in contention for a win on Saturday afternoon.”

Daniel Dye PR