MAVTV 2022 Live Events Broadcast Schedule

|
MAVTV Plus has also put together an unbelievable broadcast schedule with a total of 164 live events for this year. The motorsports network will be exclusively broadcasting rising stars battle with seasoned veterans in the POWRi Lucas Oil National League, the classic Mid-West Drag Racing series, the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks’ in the Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing, the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, which features the absolute best in the world of professional tractor pulling, and the majority of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series, including live practice runs. The schedule also includes the Late Model Dirt Series, all 500 Sprint Car Tour events, and select Race of Champions (Pavement Modified Series) events.
"As one of the only streaming services dedicated exclusively to motorsports, we have worked extremely hard to provide viewers with the most entertaining lineup of events possible,” said Jen Ashley, Senior Director of Production and Development for MAVTV. "We have an amazing schedule of live events this year and we’re confident fans will not be disappointed.”
MAVTV is available throughout the U.S. and in 22+ countries worldwide on a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcasting platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Mediacom, Hulu, and many more. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.
MAVTV Plus offers both monthly and yearly subscription options for enthusiasts around the world, where $6.99 a month (limited time offer) or $99.00 for the year will provide live and on-demand access to 175+ other live racing programming offered by the network. A full rundown of plan options, live events schedule, on-demand programming, and more can be found by visiting www.MAVTVPlus.com.