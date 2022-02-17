Greg Van Alst Plans to Increase ARCA Menards Series Presence in 2022

While additional partners are welcomed to help solidify the team’s commitment to running the full 20-race schedule beginning this weekend at Daytona, Van Alst and his current marketing partner CB Fabricating have committed to each other to attempt to pursue a championship in hopes of making it to the checkered flag of the season at Toledo Speedway in October.

“This is a huge step for our team,” said Van Alst who returned to the ARCA Menards Series scene last February at Daytona after a 19-year absence. “We have all intentions of doing our best to start the year at Daytona and end the year at Toledo Speedway.

“We have purchased several race cars during the offseason and made some additional enhancements within our program since Kansas Speedway in October in hopes to be in a position to chase a championship.”

While Van Alst is incredibly thankful for the ongoing support of CB Fabricating owner Chris Barkdull, the two are actively seeking additional partners to cement their intentions.

“Chris has increased his commitment to our team this season, but we both acknowledge we still need more financial help to make this dream become a reality,” added Van Alst. “His investment into our race program is helping us reach a huge milestone and at least make the attempt to run the full schedule.

“We are going to be working on a tight budget but we have zero intentions of cutting corners to get to the race-track. We just need to do everything in our power to try and not tear a lot of equipment and hope to avoid any catastrophic mechanical failures. If we can avoid that, I think we are going to be in good shape.”

The focus that Van Alst and crew chief Jim Long have asserted since Kansas Speedway in October within the family-owned team has already paid off with their preseason performance at the “World Center of Racing.”