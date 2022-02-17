Greg Van Alst Plans to Increase ARCA Menards Series Presence in 2022

|
He was right.
“Our expectations were to be fast, but we expected to be solid,” added Van Alst. “But the truth is that we had more speed than our honest expectations and that has our team feeling really, really good – even a couple of days since the test.
“Our car was fast in single-car runs and even better in the draft. It wasn’t darty, it was very maneuverable and I was able to work with any manufacturer I wanted to. Whether it was a Chevrolet, Ford or Toyota – our car was really stable and that has me amped up for the race next month.
“It is still hard to believe this is real. I've watched so many races and Speedweeks from the couch with the dream of being there. Competing there is hard for me to explain what it means. I must block emotions and focus, but it still gives me chills going through the tunnel. The place is magical.”
The success of the test has already allowed the family-owned team to shift its focus to the second ARCA Menards Series race of the 2022 season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.
“I’ve never been to Phoenix, but I’m pumped about it,” added Van Alst. “This is our mojo right now. We have our schedule ironed out through Charlotte in May. Hopefully, if these just keep progressing – we can just keep extending our calendar and inch ahead to the summer months and before you know it we’ll be looking at the fall and the end of the season with an outlook on 2023.
“No one said any of this was going to be easy, but we are sure are going to enjoy the ride and look to make the most of every race. Every race is an opportunity for us and we don’t want to forget that.”
Before the team focuses on their inaugural run in Avondale, Van Alst set sights on his first career ARCA victory in Saturday afternoon’s Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.
“Daytona is here and I’m ready,” sounded Van Alst. “This is it. This is our time to shine. I feel confident about our No. 35 CB Fabricating Chevrolet and I think we will be able to back up our speed and performance from the test in practice on Thursday to qualifying on Friday and then 80 laps on Saturday.
“Winning is everything as a race car driver and to do it at Daytona would be huge on such a big stage.”
The Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thurs., Feb. 17 with a fifty-minute session from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Group qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. The season-opener for the 70th consecutive ARCA season is set the following afternoon on Feb. 19 to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.
