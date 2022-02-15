“Spring Training” Ends with Brichacek Fastest in Indy Pro 2000

Just a week before the start of the new Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires season, Wyatt Brichacek, from Johnstown, Colo., laid down a marker by posting the fastest time during the traditional Road to Indy “Spring Training” pre-season test at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Remaining with the Jay Howard Driver Development team for his sophomore season, Brichacek’s best lap, 1:20.250, an average speed of 99.140 mph, was set on Monday morning in the first of five 45-minute sessions.

Perfect weather conditions prevailed throughout the two-day test, although rather than chase ultimate lap times on the 2.21-mile, 14-turn road course, several drivers elected to concentrate on preparations for the opening two races of the season next week on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brichacek also posted the fastest time this morning, at 1:20.561, with Jay Howard Driver Development teammate Braden Eves and English rookie Louis Foster (Exclusive Autosport) also taking turns at the top of the timing charts.

“It’s been good. The team put it all together and I’m just glad to be here for the first official days of the 2022 season,” said Brichacek, who earned a best finish of fifth during his rookie season of Indy Pro 2000 last year. “We’ve worked hard in the off season, just trying to put it together. I think last year we had some pretty bad luck but hopefully that’s all behind us now. We’ve been working on being consistent, and making sure we can put everything together this season.”

Eves, from New Albany, Ohio, ran consistently toward the front throughout the two days, befitting the fact he will be among the title favorites after finishing second in the title-chase in 2021.

Foster, from Basingstoke, England, completed the top three. A former top contender in Formula 3 cars in Europe, Foster will head back to Los Angeles, Calif., this week to continue studying for his Business degree at Loyola Marymount University before returning to Florida for the opening two races of the season in St. Petersburg.

“A good two-day test here at Homestead,” summarized Foster after turning a best lap on Monday at 1:20.410. “It wasn’t quite as warm as I’ve heard it can get in Florida but still decently warm. We had three sets of (Cooper) tires, (but) most teams only ran two because we all scrubbed a set for St. Petersburg next week. Realistically, this was just a test to see where we are against the other teams, and of course we won’t really know until next week when we get to St. Petersburg but I’ve learned a lot more about the car. We did a long distance run, so just getting miles in this car with this team is quite crucial, especially before the first round next week.”

Teammate Christian Brooks, from Santa Clarita, Calif., who made a strong Indy Pro 2000 debut at the season finale last year with a pair of top-six finishes, and Reece Gold (Juncos Hollinger Racing), from Miami, Fla., rounded out the top five, followed by rookie Nolan Siegel (DEForce Racing), from Palo Alto, Calif., and Enaam Ahmed (Juncos Hollinger Racing).