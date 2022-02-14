MAVTV Motorsports Network Becomes New Home of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Ahead of 50th Anniversary Season External

The 2022 season will begin and conclude in Pala, California, over Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, respectively. The championship will visit 10 different states over the course of the summer, where the fastest riders on the planet will battle on the most storied tracks in all of motocross, like California’s Hangtown Motocross Classic, Pennsylvania’s High Point Raceway, Michigan’s RedBud MX, Washington’s Washougal MX Park, New York’s Unadilla MX, and more. "With more than a decade-long partnership with Lucas Oil, the current era of Pro Motocross has ascended to unprecedented heights with arguably the most competitive landscape in the rich history of the sport,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. "Now, with the landmark 50th anniversary upon us, we’re proud to strengthen the connection with Lucas Oil to begin the next chapter of this storied championship with a new broadcast partner that will allow us to build on the sport’s legacy. For the first time, Pro Motocross will feature a comprehensive live broadcast package thanks to MAVTV Motorsports Network, making American motocross more accessible to its passionate fanbase than ever before.” "The opportunity to enhance our partnership with Lucas Oil and unify our broadcast efforts with MAVTV Studios was something that will serve the best interests of our sport, our athletes, teams, sponsors, and most importantly, our fans,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. "MAVTV Motorsports Network has provided the foundation for live coverage of the Pro Motocross Championship since the 2014 season, showcasing the first motos of every National in their entirety. Now, with MAVTV as the series broadcast partner, we have an unprecedented opportunity to provide comprehensive live coverage of all 24 motos of both the 450 Class and 250 Class during our landmark 50th anniversary season. Beyond that, we can also provide an exclusive streaming platform in MAVTV Plus that provides on-demand access for not only our domestic fans, but also a very significant portion of our international audience, including the native countries of our respective defending champions in France and Australia. We are incredibly eager and excited for the season ahead with Lucas Oil and MAVTV.” MAVTV is available throughout the US and in 22+ countries worldwide on a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco and digital broadcast platforms - including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Mediacom, Hulu and many more. Race fans who don’t have MAVTV Motorsports Network should contact their local cable, pay TV provider, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com. For more information on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship or the MAVTV broadcast schedule, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..