New Sponsors, No Mask Required for Syracuse Indoor Auto Racing March 11 and 12

Excitement for the third and final round of 2022 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled by VP presented by BELFOR Property Restoration season has skyrocketed with recent sponsorship signings and the end of mask requirements inside the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center.

IndyKart Raceway has signed on as the presenting sponsor for the events scheduled on the concrete floor on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12th. TQ Midget Series competitor Scott Kreutter, who finished fifth in the most recent series event inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, is the owner of IndoorKart Raceway located on 17 Miracle Mile Drive in Rochester, N.Y.

Kruetter will be competing in the event, the Syracuse Indoor Race presented by IndyKart Raceway, in the Trey Hoddick No. 49 looking to lock into Saturday’s event with a victory in one of three Triple 20s on Friday night.

Oswego Speedway and Circle T Enterprises Ready Mix Division has signed on to sponsors those exciting Friday night Triple 20s which allows every TQ Midget competitor a chance to run in a feature event.

Thanks to sponsorship from Oswego and Circle T Enterprises, each of those 20 lap features will now pay the winner $1,000, double the $500 standard purse.

The Indoor Auto Racing Series made its debut in the new Exposition building in Syracuse in March of 2019 with exciting racing both days attended by huge crowds. The Saturday night event in 2020 was projected as a sell-out, before Covid-19 developed days before the event and it was cancelled after the track was set-up on Thursday afternoon.

The 2021 event also bowed to Covid restrictions, but they have all been recently lifted by the State of New York and this year’s event will return to normal without the need to wear masks or be vaccinated.

Tim Buckwalter of Douglasville, PA leads the headline TQ Midget division into Syracuse with the point lead coming off a victory inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall of Saturday, January 29th.

Matt Janisch of Nazareth, PA, who finished third in Atlantic City, is second in the standings followed by Kreutter, defending TQ Midget series champion Andy Jankiowak of Tonawanda, NY and young gun Briggs Danner of Allentown, PA. Any of the five could leave Syracuse with the series champions and the prestigious and unique TC (Ted Christopher) Cup trophy.

Among the top candidates to steal the spotlight are the Jason Simmons Racing team led by Oswego Speedway Classic winners Tyler Thompson, who was extremely fast in the outside groove in Atlantic City and veteran Bobby Holmes who is returning to the series.

Anthony Sesely, a three-time Atlantic City Gambler’s Classic winner, is another pre-race favorite. The Matawan, NJ driver debuted a new 750cc 2-KWIK Chassis TQ Midget in Atlantic City and was clearly the talk of the town.

Using the outside of the speedway, Sesely won one of Friday’s 20 lap qualifiers. In Saturday’s 40 lap feature he rushed up from a seventh starting spot to pass Jankowiak for the lead only to have the yellow flag waive on lap 15. During the caution period Sesley’s motor overheated and his effort litterly went up in smoke.

Not deterred, Sesley’s effort led by Rick Kluth are back in the shop and plan to debut another newly designed car will make its debut in Syracuse. In the 2019 event, Sesely was impressive on the outside with his 600cc powered car, bigger things are expected from him at this year’s event.

The Hoosier Tire Champ Karts and Action Track Slingshots will make up the three division program with over 100 entries expected to compete.

The schedule will be headlined by the Triple 20s on Friday for the TQ Midgets with the field split into groups by time trials so all get to compete.

Qualifying events will also be held for the Slingshots and Champ Karts. On Saturday, qualifying races will again be held for the three divisions followed by their feature events.

Tickets are available in a range of different prices through links on www.indoorautoracing.com or by calling the Area Auto Racing News office on week days from 10 am to 4 PM at 609-888-3618.

Remaining tickets will also be available for each race night starting at 3 PM at the Exposition Center Box office the day of the events.

Race fans can enjoy a double header weekend at the Fairgrounds with the 34th annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo and Trade Show being held at the Center Of Progress Building on the Fairgrounds.

This show opens on Saturday at 10 AM giving everyone plenty of time to enjoy that show then walk over to the nearby Exposition Center for the races that night. The Trade show reopens on Sunday from 11AM to 4 PM.

For more detailed information, visit indoorautoracing.com for a link to purchase tickets, enter the event or to stay at the host hotel at a special racers discount rate.

Sponsorship opportunities remain for all events. For more information, contact Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (609)-888-3618.

AARN PR