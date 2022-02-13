NWMT: Matt Hirschman Wins Season Opener at New Smyrna

Matt Hirschman started on the pole and finished in the No. 1 spot in Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season opener at New Smyrna. Making his 107th career start in the series, Hirschman scored his fifth career Whelen Modified Tour victory.

Eric Goodale finished runner-up in his No. 58 GAF Roofing machine on Saturday. Earning one victory in 2021 and four career trips to victory lane, Goodale captured his 32nd top five and 90th career Whelen Modified Tour top 10.

Hirschman leaves with 30 career top fives and 61 career top 10s.

Mike Christopher, Jr. sat third at the time of the checkered flag. The driver of the No. 7 machine made his second career start in the series on Saturday. His debut in the Whelen Modified Tour came one season ago at Riverhead, where he finished 14th.

Jon McKennedy and Tyler Rypkema rounded out the top five.

About four yellow flags slowed the field, including a red flag period resulting in Ryan Preece and Andrew Krause making contact. Preece got into the side of Krause, sending the 24 machine around and into the inside wall on the frontstretch. Krause, finishing 29th, climbed out of the car while Preece continued.

Craig Lutz, Ron Silk, Tommy Catalano, Patrick Emerling and Ryan Preece rounded out the top 10.

Streaming live on FloRacing, the series will head off to Richmond Raceway on April 1.