Ryan Dungey Foundation Donates $60k to Hospital for 60th Anniversary

Minneapolis native and Supercross champion Ryan Dungey continues to rev up support for the fight against childhood cancer by announcing the first major gift from the Ryan Dungey Foundation will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for $60,000 in honor of the hospital’s 60th anniversary on February 4.

Launched in 2021, the foundation is dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer and helping children live healthy and active lifestyles. Dungey is a longtime St. Jude ambassador for the motocross industry and leads several fundraising and awareness initiatives with the racing community to help further cancer research.

Childhood cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem. Support from organizations like the Ryan Dungey Foundation support the current six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan that triples its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world who get cancer each year.

“I’m grateful to the generous supporters of the Ryan Dungey Foundation. Major gifts like this will impact the lives of St. Jude families today and generations to come because St. Jude won’t stop accelerating research and treatment until no child dies of cancer,” said Dungey. “We plan to continue rallying the community and motocross industry because St. Jude kids are the true champions who no doubt will change our lives in ways we never thought possible if they are given the chance to survive and thrive.”

­Dungey’s foundation is supported by several companies from across the country, including Minnesota’s North American Trailer, KTM, Strider, Stacyc, Fox Racing and Kutzler Express. Additionally, Dungey founded the annual St. Jude Ride and 5K Run in 2012 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In 2018, he partnered with Monster Energy Supercross to launch the St. Jude “This Shirt Saves Lives” awareness and fundraising campaign. In 2021, the Ryan Dungey Foundation hosted the Opportunity Awaits Ride Day in Pala, California, and the BP MotoRanch Ride Day event in Chisago City, Minn.

Dungey also named All Kids Bike a beneficiary of his foundation because of the sense of freedom and endless opportunities that changed his life as an athlete. By introducing elementary-age youth all over the country to two wheels Ryan, hopes to cultivate the next generation’s ability to discover their own passions, by providing them with the opportunity to engage in one of childhood’s rewarding experiences.

For more details about this donation, his work with St.Jude as well as other charities, be sure to check out Dungey's interview on Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder!