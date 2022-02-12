SpotOn Sponsors Driver Derek Griffith for Late Model Series

SpotOn , the leading software and payments provider, announced today it will be the primary sponsor of Derek Griffith for his Super Late Model races in 2022. The agreement marks the second season that SpotOn, technology partner for Derek’s auto business and tens of thousands of other small businesses, will sponsor Derek Griffith behind the wheel. Derek’s #12 SpotOn Car will premiere at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway on Friday, February 11, 2022, and will race seven times over the next nine nights to open the season.

“Derek embodies so many of the values that SpotOn stands for: heart, hustle, humility, empathy. He works on his own vehicle; he runs his own successful auto business, and he’s out on the track delivering championship performances. He’s a phenomenal young man - on and off the track,” said Kevin Bryla, Chief Marketing Officer of SpotOn. “We got to know Derek when he started using SpotOn technology to help run his auto business, and we quickly realized we had shared values. The partnership is a natural fit, so we’re proud to see him in the SpotOn car for another season.”

The Super Late Model Series is where Derek started his racing career and it remains his favorite part of racing. “Even if you’re racing at the highest levels, you come to Late Model racing to prove yourself. It’s a true “drivers’ race”. The fans are amazing. I love it,” said Griffith. For that reason, SpotOn decided to focus its sponsorship of Griffith on the Late Model Series in 2022. The Late Model is more authentic to Derek, to the culture of SpotOn, and to the reality of the hard-working business owners that SpotOn supports every day.

At Northeast Auto Imports , New England’s premier importer of Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) vehicles, SpotOn provides Derek with a fully integrated retail business solution designed to help him track customer data, set up appointments for test drives and vehicle service, handle customer marketing and review management, and accept all types of payments.

“SpotOn has been incredibly supportive of my dreams - not only as a driver, but as a business owner,” said Griffith. “A lot of my business starts right here on the track and with SpotOn I have everything I need at my fingertips to keep business moving, even when I’m away. I’m honored to wear the SpotOn logo and represent the small business owners fueled by SpotOn’s heart and hustle.”

While he’s traveling for races, Derek leverages SpotOn’s cloud-based technology to remotely manage and monitor his business - wherever the race schedule takes him. This season, the Super Late Model Series will take Derek to the Rattler 250 & Baby Rattler at South Alabama Speedway, PASS Pro Stocks Easter Bunny Twin 150s at Hickory Motor Speedway, and the Pro All Star Series to get the season started, among other events.