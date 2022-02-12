Formula E and Kimoa Launch Sustainable Sunglasses Collaboration

Formula E and Kimoa have teamed up to create a new range of Formula E-branded sunglasses in two of Kimoa’s most popular and iconic shapes fusing style and sustainability.

Motorsport champion and creator of Kimoa, Fernando Alonso, revealed the new collaboration in an Instagram live with Formula E’s Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Alberto Longo, ahead of Round 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Mexico City this Saturday.

The glossy black frame of the Sidney model is made with bio-acetate, a biodegradable material. The design features polaried lenses in the Formula E electric blue with branding in the corner of the lens inside the arm.

The LA model frame in bright white and Formula E electric blue is made from the recycled PET plastic of three plastic water bottles and also features polarized lenses.

Formula E and Kimoa’s commitment to sustainability is maintained in the eco-friendly packaging. Each pair of sunglasses is stored in a microbag made from recycled PET in a box with sleeve and informational insert that are all produced from recycled paper.

Both designs retail at $124.00 USD and are available at Formula E X Kimoa from February 9, 2022.

Fernando Alonso, Founder of Kimoa, said:

“All of us at Kimoa are excited to be collaborating with our friends at Formula E to create these stunning new products that are sure to become iconic in the paddock and beyond. Formula E proves with every race how world class motorsport and sustainability can powerfully co-exist. At Kimoa, we focus on the same outcome, proving that it’s possible to design and produce stylish lifestyle products sustainably. I’m looking forward to enjoying the rest of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season and can’t wait to see drivers and fans wearing the all-new Formula E x Kimoa sunglasses.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:

“We are thrilled to launch the Formula E x Kimoa sunglasses just in time for our next race in the bright sunshine of Mexico City. Both styles are distinctively Formula E and look great at the track or city streets. Most importantly, Formula E and Kimoa share the same commitment to sustainability which is reflected in every part of the design, production and packaging process.”