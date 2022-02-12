OptimumG, the essential binding agent in automotive industry and motorsports

Q : You create, you produce and you share your knowledge. Don’t you think that you can lose it once you have placed engineers in teams, sold the software and shared your full knowledge?

CR : « Knowledge shared is knowledge squared ».

This is my leitmotiv. Usually, in motorsports as well as in automotive industry, consultants come with a solution but don’t explain how and why.

OptimumG is the opposite, we started with seminars, thus it has always been important to share the knowledge that comes with the software. It works very well and satisfies our clients.

Of course, there’s the risk of a client saying: “Thanks, but now we have all that we need, and we don’t need you anymore.” However, in the past 25 years, nine times out of ten, the client calls us back to support him when he goes to a new category or discipline. When there is new challenge, they want us at their side.

OptimumG works on the vehicle's dynamic between the tire and the bodywork. Of course, it is impossible to find the perfect car set-up if you don’t understand the way the tires work. Whether for racecars and their teams, or for car manufacturers, OptimumG helps to understand the connections which will validate the best set-ups and the best tire characteristics for a team, a car manufacturer or a driver.

In addition, OptimumG can assist a team or a constructor in suspension design, which again will help find the best set-up for an optimal exploitation. OptimumG also organizes objective tire/car- testing for clients such as Goodyear and Hyundai.