Avalanche Andretti Formula E announces David Beckmann as Reserve and Development Driver

Avalanche Andretti Formula E has announced today that David Beckmann will join the team as a reserve and development driver, his eLicense application pending FIA approval, to focus on the development and introduction of the Gen3 car as the team readies for Season 9 of the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship.
Starting his career in karting in 2008, the German racing driver completed the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship season driving for Campos Racing, having previously driven for Charouz Racing System earlier on in the season.
Additionally, David will participate in the rookie test day for Avalanche Andretti as one of the nominated drivers and attend a selection of Formula E races with the team in a reserve driver capacity.
Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, said:
“David is a brilliant addition to our strong team of drivers at Avalanche Andretti Formula E. As we look to next season of the FIA Formula E World Championship and the introduction of Gen3, David will be great help and support in ensuring that our team is prepared and ready to perform at the highest level.”
David Beckmann, Reserve and Development Driver, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, said:
“I am delighted to join Avalanche Andretti as a reserve driver during a really exciting time for the team and the series. I’m looking forward to working with everyone as we develop and work on the introduction of Gen3 and continue to push the team to the front of the grid.”
