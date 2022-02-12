Back for a third year within the Progressive American Flat Track Championship, Royal Enfield's BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. program will feature its largest field yet of new and returning riders.

The 2022 Royal Enfield INT 650 is the base motorcycle for BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. Flat Track at Progressive American Flat Track.

THE RIDERS

Seven returning riders will be joined by eight new participants, growing the Royal Enfield BTR presence in the Progressive American Flat Track paddock to 15 racers over last season’s nine. Jillian Deschenes and Jaycee Jones return and will likely continue their battle for dominance. Lana Macnaughton, Gabrielle Hughes, Nean Kiskela, Malary Lee and Erin Ferris are also back and hungry for more in 2022. Find the full roster, and please help welcome the eight BTR Flat Track newcomers below.

2022 BTR Flat Track Roster

Jaycee Jones, 23, Fallbrook, California

Lana Macnaughton, 32, Nampa, Idaho

Gabrielle Hughes, 24, Akron, Ohio

Nean Kiskela, 41, Portland, Oregon

Jillian Deschenes, 33, Otsego, Minnesota

Malary Lee, 31, Buda, Texas

Erin Ferris, 31, Graham, Washington

Anna Serena, 36, Miami Beach, Florida

Stephanie Pietz, 35, Mesa, Arizona

Kaiela Hobart, 28, Bremerton, Washington

Zaria Martens, 18, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin

Alex Bumpus Mcdonald, 33, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Makenna Hiatt, 22, Camano Island, Washington

Moriah Hummer, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado

Mia Reese, 28, Woodstock, Illinois

“I learned so much through the program that I apply to my daily life on and off the track,” said returning rider Jaycee Jones of Fallbrook, California. “I am beyond excited to be on the team again. It’s going to be a good year making new friendships and having more competition.”

“I can’t explain how stoked I am to be part of the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. team this year,” said newcomer Zaria Martens of Germantown, Wisconsin. “The BTR program is such an amazing opportunity for women racers. I’m so glad that I am able to be on the team this season.”

Find more information coming soon on the 2022 BTR Flat Track Racing line up.

THE SPONSORS

Royal Enfield is thrilled to welcome back a generous host of sponsors for BTR Flat Track. Returning to the team are S&S Cycle, Maxima Racing Oils, BOXO USA and Öhlins USA Suspension while new sponsors Arai Helmets and AGV come on board for the 2022 season.

“The support of these outstanding sponsors is key to the success of Royal Enfield BTR,” said Poland. “We couldn’t do it without them. Sending the Royal Enfield BTR women out onto the track with the confidence of premium parts, support and protection means the world to us. Our continued thanks to everyone backing our 2022 BTR Flat Track program.”

THE SCHEDULE

Along with the team roster, the BTR Flat Track schedule increases in scope, as well. On the heels of last season’s four-round circuit, the BTR program will visit seven Progressive American Flat Track venues in 2022. Racing will begin at the Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile in Barberville, Florida, March 10, for “BTR Select,” which will invite returning riders, and new participants who have their builds complete, to compete in an exhibition race. The first BTR Flat Track full-grid event will be the I-70 Half-Mile in Odessa, Missouri (April 23), after the entire field have completed their race bikes and training.

2022 Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track Schedule

Mar 11 (Rnd 1) Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I, Barberville, FL

Apr 23 (Rnd 2) I-70 Half-Mile, Odessa, MO

Jun 11 (Rnd 3) Laconia Short Track, Loudon NH

Jul 16 (Rnd 4) Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile, Port Royal, PA

Aug 6 (Rnd 5) Black Hills Half-Mile, Rapid City, SD

Sep 24 (Rnd 6) Cedar Lake Short Track, New Richmond, WI

Oct 15 (Rnd 7) Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III, Barberville, FL

Click for more information on 2022 Progressive American Flat Track.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 140 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.

For more information on Royal Enfield North America, visit www.RoyalEnfield.com/us/en/, www.Instagram.com/RoyalEnfield_NA, www.Facebook.com/RoyalEnfieldNorthAmerica.