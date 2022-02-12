Sunday, Feb 13

Monster Energy Supercross picks Super Bowl LVI winner in special Prediction Race

 In light of the Los Angeles Rams playing in Super Bowl LVI a short distance away at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Supercross team held a 3-Lap Super Bowl prediction race to determine the winner of Sunday night’s game. Adam Enticknap sported the hometown Los Angeles Rams jersey of Cam Akers (#23) while teammate Brandon Hartranft wore the infamous #9 jersey of Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow. The two racers swapped leads several times in the sweltering 84-degree weather at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. In the end, Adam Enticknap proved victorious which should be good news for the hometown Los Angeles fans.    

 

Supercross has deep roots in Los Angeles and is forever tied to the Super Bowl as the first official Supercross took place at The Los Angeles Coliseum in 1974 and was billed as the Super Bowl of Motocross, which was eventually shortened to Supercross.     

