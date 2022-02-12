Brody Roa at Central Arizona Speedway for Steffey Showdown

In a last-minute decision, Southern California sprint car driver Brody Roa and car owner Jayson May hightailed it to Arizona to compete in tonight and Saturday’s season-opening “Steffey Showdown” for the ASCA/CAS Sprint Cars at the Central Arizona Speedway. The race marks a return to the track where the duo debuted as a team and scored an impressive win on Labor Day Weekend in 2020.

After winning their initial appearance together on the Casa Grande oval, Roa has been a regular in May’s RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International #8M. Last year the pair combined forces seven times and captured three wins and six top-five finishes.

This weekend’s race will be the first of 10 for Roa in May’s car in 2022. The other eight scheduled races for the Taft, California-based operation will all be in the “Golden State” in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series.

It has been a busy week for the Garden Grove, California driver. In addition to his hectic dash to Arizona, Roa laid out the most ambitious, and varied racing schedule of his career. The schedule features 46 dates (including this past January’s Chili Bowl, and USAC/CRA races at Cocopah) in traditional 410 sprint cars, 360 sprint cars, winged 410 sprint cars, and midgets. You can see his 2022 schedule at the end of this release.

Brody Roa merchandise is available online. You can see it all in his store which is packed with great items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, notebooks, tote bags, wine tumblers, mugs, bandana pet collars, and more. To check it out, please visit the following website https://www.brodyroa. com/shop/.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, and Baldwin Filters. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition as a team partner throughout the 2022 racing season, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information on the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like him to drive your sprint car or midget when his West Coast schedule permits.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www. teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ br91r/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook. com/MayMotorsports8M

BRP PR