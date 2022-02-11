Sunday, Feb 13

DGR ARCA Menards Series East Advance: New Smyrna Speedway
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Place of Hope Ford Fusion

  • Taylor Gray will make his second career start at New Smyrna Speedway when the ARCA Menards Series East returns there on Tuesday evening.
  • At this race one year ago, the 16-year-old driver qualified on the pole and led 43 laps, but had to settle for a third-place finish in the 175-lap event after a tap to the bumper entering turn three while leading on the final lap caused a three-wide, door-to-door dash to the checkered out of turn four.
  • Gray had a successful 2021 season in the ARCA ranks earning two victories in ARCA West action at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In five ARCA East starts, he didn't finish outside the top-five a single time.
  • Chad Johnston will once again guide Taylor and the No. 17 team from atop the pit box in 2022, while Nick Payne will be the eyes in the sky from the spotter's stand.
  • An ambitious 2022 schedule lies ahead for the Ford Performance prospect with plans to compete for the ARCA East and Sioux Chief Showdown championships. In total, Gray will enter approximately 20 ARCA events and eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

