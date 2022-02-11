Second Round of Western Midget Racing Season on Tap for Adobe Mountain

On the heels of a thrilling season opener in January, Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction returns to Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. for the second round of the championship on Saturday. 2021 title winner Blake Bower of Brentwood won the curtain raiser over an outstanding 16-car field, the largest in the stock production Midget series history in the Copper State.

A growing contingent of Arizona pilots have bolstered the car counts for WMR as it enters its fourth season of competition. Races take place across the west at Adobe Mountain, Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., Antioch Speedway, Marysville Raceway, Petaluma Speedway, and Ventura Raceway. The 30-race slate presents a busy season of dirt slinging Midget racing.

Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown chased Bower across the finish line on January 29 driving the Blud Lubricants, B&B Chassis Ripper Chevrolet. Surprise, Ariz.’s Drake Edwards, Sparks, Nevada’s Cody Key, and Surprise, Ariz.’s Kyle Huttenhow rounded out the opening round’s top-five finishers. The series competed in a pair of eight-lap heat races and a 25-lap feature at the 1/5th mile bullring.

Saturday’s action sees non-wing NOW600 Micro Sprints, Mini Late Models, and Jr. Sprints also racing. Pit gates open at 2pm on Saturday with the drivers meeting at 4pm. Pit passes are $35. A reminder that Adobe Mountain Speedway is a cash-only facility.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

