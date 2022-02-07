Bergeron is ready for the World Series of Asphalt

After a successful day of testing in the #15 Racecar Solutions (RCS) Pro Late Model car, Jean-Philippe Bergeron is ready to go and has confirmed his presence for the intensive week of the World Series of Asphalt to be held in New Smyrna, Florida. The event, which starts on February 11, will feature seven races in nine days. The classic event brings together America’s top stock car drivers in the Tour Modified and Late Model classes. It is part of the famous Speedweek schedule preceding the Daytona 500.



The Canadian driver participated in this series of races last year. He finished fifth in this championship. “I am starting to get a few laps under my belt at New Smyrna. The tests I did last week with the RCS team gave me confidence. The car is performing well. Our goal is to score podiums throughout the week to win the title,” said the driver with confidence. Earlier this year, in the Red Eye 50/50, Bergeron struggled with the car and had to settle for a sixth-place finish.



The World Series of Asphalt races are known to be fierce. Most of the drivers entered are among the best in their class in the United States. The first six races of the week will be 35-lap events. “There’s no room for error. I need good qualifying results to get out front, that’s the key,” explained the driver who improved his starts in the Governor’s Cup and Red Eye 50/50 events held last November and January respectively.



The #15 Pro Late Model car that Bergeron will drive is prepared by Race Car Solutions, a well-known team in the United States, particularly in Florida. Two years ago, its owner, Jamie Skinner, was crowned champion.

Jean-Philippe Bergeron PR