DF1 Racing going for the title 2022 with the #22 Camaro and Nicolò Rocca

DF1 Racing and Nicolò Rocca will again join forces and chase the title in EuroNASCAR PRO in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. In what will be their third season together, The common goal will be to place the “red tiger” with the number 22 at the front of the field of EuroNASCAR’s premier championship.



According to the Chinese calendar, a very special year started on February 1st – the year of the Tiger. Correspondingly with the beginning of the Chinese New Years’ celebrations, DF1 Racing starts into the crucial phase of the upcoming season. The extension of the contract with Rocca is the first step for a successful campaign.



The Tiger symbolizes courage, optimism, fighting spirit and passion. Since he joined DF1 Racing in 2020, Nicolò Rocca more than once proved that he is a real tiger, especially with his fighting spirit and his passion. Always a title contender, the Italian finished 9th in points in the first campaign with the Austrian team with two top-5s out of nine starts, while in 2021 he ended up fourth overall with six top-5s in the 12-race season.



Nicolò Rocca said: “I’m very happy to continue with DF1 Racing. I’m thankful for the trust Norbert Walchhofer (DF1 Racing Head of Motorsport) and Gudrun Strouhal ( DF1 Racing Team Owner) are putting into me and my skills. I hope I can repay that trust with a title. Last year was a good one, but our ambitions are higher than to finish in the top-5. We want to be racing for the win each weekend and fight for the championship! I’m looking forward to the beginning of the season and working again with the team. I want to thank DF1, as well as my personal sponsor Itarle for their continuing support!“



Norbert Walchhofer, Head of Motorsport at DF1 Racing added: “The decision to extend the contract with Nicolò was an easy one. He has the healthy egoism of a PRO driver, but he also is a teamplayer, who helps his young teammates to be successful as well. We are convinced that Nicolò Rocca can fight for the title in EuroNASCAR PRO. After the second place in the team championship last season, there is only one goal for 2022: Bring the title to Austria!”



The green flag will wave on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season on April 9-10 at the iconic Hockenheimring. All races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR