1991 Porsche 911 (964) Baja Prototype #1 Hits Collecting Cars Auction Platform

A 1991 Porsche 911 (964) Baja Prototype # 1 designed by Russell Built Fabrication as “the most capable purpose-built luxury off-road 911 possible” debuts today on the Collecting Cars auction platform.

Offered to a global bidding audience through February 4 by the Collecting Cars U.S. operations in Los Angeles, the extremely rare Baja Prototype earned international acclaim as a finalist in the 2019 SEMA “Battle of the Builders” competition.

Power is derived by a 3.8-liter flat-six engine built specially for this car by Rothsport Road & Race, producing around 360bhp and 310lb-ft of torque, coupled to a six-speed G50 manual transmission.

The entire car is powered by Motec electrical components with a complete mil-spec wiring harness.

The very first car in a limited series of numbered bespoke luxury ‘safari’ 911 builds, this prototype began as a Porsche 964 Carrera 4 Cabriolet chassis, which has been modified with a 4130 chromoly race roll cage integrated from the bumper to create a safe, rigid structure.

While the body silhouette is immediately recognizable as 911-based, it is approximately three inches longer and 15 inches wider than a Carrera 4, using custom composite panels in place of original metal; incorporating wide louvered fenders, a carbon-fiber roof scoop, lightweight doors, driving lamp pod, and heavy-duty front and rear bumpers. Its distinctive exterior also features a unique roof and custom thermoformed rear window.

The 911 Baja prototype rides on custom engineered suspension components fabricated from 7075 grade alloy and 4130 chromoly steel, giving incredible suspension travel of 12 inches at the front and 13 inches at the rear. The car also has a custom-built FIA specification fuel cell, which can house a full-size 30-inch spare tire.

Bespoke tailored interior features include carbon-fiber Sparco bucket seats have Olive Green leather for the bolsters and headrest sections, with diamond-quilted black Alcantara for the center panels. Leather trim extends across the dashboard, door panels, transmission tunnel, and even the headlining - further underscoring the desire to make the cabin as luxurious as possible.

A custom lightweight dashboard panel trimmed in black Alcantara houses a digital dash screen. A three-spoke Sparco steering wheel is also fitted, as well as a Tilton Racing pedal assembly. Custom switchgear panels have been added on both sides of the steering wheel, as well as a brake bias adjuster dial in the center console. Behind the front seats is also a ‘rear seat delete’ storage box.

