Mortara Takes Victory in Round 2 of Formula E Diriyah E-Prix

EDOARDO MORTARA, ROKiT VENTURI RACING, #48 said: “I would rather have been frustrated in qualy then win the race, then the opposite so that’s fully fine! What a day – especially after the mistake that I made in qualification yesterday. I am very glad to bring this win for the team. A one-three finish is amazing. It was a very strategic race, very difficult for the nerves because I didn’t have a lot of energy but neither did my colleagues around me. They were playing strategy, trying to attack me and make me consume, so I tried to keep my head cool and it worked.”
ROBIN FRIJNS, ENVISION RACING, #4 said: "After a difficult day yesterday, scoring no points, and seeing how quick Mercedes were yesterday we knew it would be a tough job today. I was trying to hang on with the guys and I felt really confident in the car, the guys did a great job, and at the end I finished P2 - I'm over the moon."
LUCAS DI GRASSI, ROKiT VENTURI RACING, #11 said: "I managed with ATTACK MODE to go all the way to P1, passing Nyck, and then we were in a very conservative strategy. I had more energy than Robyn, he went for the move so I didn't really understand what was going on at that moment, and then straight after there was a safety car. We were caught by surprise, but the car was mega and it shows we are here to win. We are super competitive, this one-three was not just mine and Edo's but the whole team's job so thank you everybody for trusting me to be part of the team - and congratulations."